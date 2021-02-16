Published On Feb 16, 2021 01:48 PM By Tarun for Renault Triber

The Triber turbo might borrow some premium features from the Kiger and Magnite

The Triber will not get a turbo-petrol engine in 2021, but only in 2022.

The Triber will get the same engine that currently powers the Turbo variants of the Magnite and Kiger.

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is rated at 100PS and 160Nm, and is paired to a 5-speed MT and CVT.

The new turbo engine is likely to be part of the Triber facelift scheduled next year.

The Renault Triber was supposed to get a turbo-petrol engine in 2021. But on the sidelines of the Kiger launch, Renault India CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle confirmed that the turbocharged Triber is still under development, and its launch would now be in 2022.

The Triber Turbo will get the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that currently powers the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Paired to a 5-speed manual and a CVT, the engine pushes out 100PS and 160Nm of peak torque In comparison, the Triber’s current 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit produces 72PS and 96Nm. The sub-4m MPV’s 72PS engine is also provided in the Kiger and Magnite.

The bigger turbo-petrol engine will now power the Triber, and those who found the previous motor underwhelming can heave a sigh of relief. Also, the claimed fuel efficiency of the Magnite’s turbo-petrol engine is up to 20kmpl, slightly better than the naturally aspirated engine’s 18.75 kmpl.

Launched in 2019, the Triber has been one of Renault’s best selling cars. It is likely to get a facelift next year, which could possibly coincide with the debut of the turbo-petrol engine. While the Triber misses out on multiple features compared to the Kiger, the facelift could see the addition of LED headlamps, bigger 16-inch wheels, a digital instrument cluster, and an optional air purifier and a wireless charger.

Currently, the Triber retails from Rs 5.20 lakh to Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the Turbo variants to demand a lakh more, and the Turbo CVT trims to be dearer by a lakh than their manual Turbo counterparts.

