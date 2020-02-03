BS6 Tata Harrier Automatic Revealed. Bookings Open

Published On Feb 03, 2020 06:23 PM By Rohit for Tata Harrier

Tata has also introduced a new top-spec, feature-rich XZ+ variant available with both automatic and manual transmission option

The 2020 Tata Harrier can now be booked for a token amount of Rs 30,000.

The automatic gearbox is available in all variants except the base-spec XE and mid-spec XT.

It gets new features like a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, ESP, and a powered driver seat.

The 2.0-litre diesel engine is now BS6 compliant and produces 30PS more at 170PS.

Expect the new XZ+ manual variant to be priced at a premium of Rs 1.5 lakh over the current top-spec XZ.

Automatic variants are likely to cost around Rs 1 lakh more than their manual counterparts.

After multiple teasers and reveals , Tata has finally opened bookings for the BS6-compliant Harrier as well as the for its automatic variant. You can book the SUV for a token amount of Rs 30,000 by either visiting the nearest Tata dealership or through Tata’s official website.

The Harrier will get a new top-spec XZ+/XZA+ variant that comes with new features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 6-way powered driver seat, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), and dual-tone alloy wheels (17-inches). What’s more, it will also come with ESP as standard across all variants and a new red exterior colour option with a black roof.

It will continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, which is now BS6-compliant. The Harrier will now make 170PS of power as opposed to the current 140PS, while the torque remains the same at 350Nm. With this, the Harrier is finally at par with SUVs like the Jeep Compass and the MG Hector, which also share the same Fiat engine. The BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine will be offered with two transmission options - 6-speed manual gearbox or a new 6-speed torque converter sourced from Hyundai. Tata will offer the Harrier automatic in three variants: XMA, XZA, and XZA+.

Tata is expected to launch the SUV at Auto Expo 2020 . It is expected to command a premium of around Rs 1.5 lakh for the new range-topping XZ+ manual compared to the outgoing top-spec XZ variant. The manual-only Tata Harrier is currently priced in the range of Rs 13.43 lakh to Rs 17.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 2020 Harrier will continue to go up against the MG Hector, Jeep Compass, and the top-spec variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos .

