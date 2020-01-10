Tata To Unveil 4 New Models At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Jan 10, 2020 01:57 PM By Sonny

The Indian carmaker will be showcasing new SUVs and an EV too

Tata Motors will have a busy stand at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 with its updated product lineup including four global unveilings. Alongside updated BS6 powertrains for most of the show cars, Tata will also demonstrate its connected car technology at the expo. Some of the cars on display may simply be special edition variants of existing Tata models. Of the four global unveilings, three are expected to be SUVs and the fourth an electric hatchback. Let’s take a closer look at Tata’s upcoming models:

Tata Harrier 2020

Tata will be updating the Harrier SUV with new features like a panoramic sunroof, an embedded eSIM for its 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system for connected car tech, and larger 18-inch alloys. It will also be updating the 2.0-litre diesel engine to meet the upcoming BS6 norms with the addition of a new 6-speed automatic transmission option. The panoramic sunroof, connected car tech and the automatic gearbox would be the key highlights for the Harrier as it continues its rivalry with the likes of the MG Hector, Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

Tata Gravitas

The Gravitas is the 7-seater version of the Harrier SUV. It is also the India-spec version of the Tata Buzzard that was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It has the same design as the Buzzard, down to the tall rear end to make room for the third-row occupants. The Gravitas is expected to offer the same features as the Buzzard, with individual blower controls for the rear row with a charging port on one side.

The rest of the feature list, including the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and semi-digital instrument cluster, will be the same as the Harrier. It will be powered by the same BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine as the Harrier, which is expected to make 170PS and 350Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual. The Gravitas could also get the 2020 Harrier’s updates like a panoramic sunroof, embedded eSIM, larger wheels and an automatic transmission. It is expected to be launched at the Expo with prices starting from Rs 15 lakh.

Tata H2X Pre-production Model

The H2X, a new micro-SUV from Tata,will be the company’s show-stopper at the Expo. First showcased in concept form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, it will now be showcased in its pre-production avatar at the upcoming Auto Expo in February 2020. The new micro-SUV is expected to be launched in the second half of 2020, so the Expo model should give us a better look at what the final model will look like. It is expected to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine with a choice of 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. Since it is based on the ALFA ARC platform that is ready for electrification, the H2X is likely to get an EV version too. The H2X is poised to become Tata’s new entry-level model, being smaller than the sub-4m Nexon.

Tata Altroz EV Production Model

The Tata Altroz EV was also showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show but now the production model will debut at the Auto Expo 2020. On the surface, it will look near-identical to the India-spec Altroz hatchback which will be launched on January 22. It is likely to share its powertrain with the Nexon EV, which has a claimed range of over 300km. The Altroz EV is expected to be launched in India near the end of 2020 or early 2021 with a likely starting price of around Rs 15 lakh.