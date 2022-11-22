Modified On Nov 22, 2022 01:32 PM By Ansh for Tata Tigor EV

This new variant will likely bring features like cruise control and regenerative braking

The new Tigor EV variant will likely be called XZ+ Lux.

Teaser suggests it would come with leather upholstery.

It will be available in a new red shade as showcased in teasers.

Tigor EV is currently priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.64 lakh. (ex-showroom)

Tata has recently teased updates for the Tigor EV, possibly in a new top-spec variant. The current Tigor EV in the market is offered in three trims: XE, XM and XZ. The new top-of-the-line variant could be called XZ+ Lux, as observed with the variant lineup of the Nexon EV.

What’s New For The Tigor EV

Tata has already revealed that the Tigor EV will get a new red exterior colour option while hinting at some feature upgrades too. It would likely add cruise control, regenerative braking and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to the electric subcompact sedan, at least in the new XZ+ Lux trim. All these features are already present on the Tiago EV, which is the carmaker’s latest and most affordable electric offering. It would also feature leatherette upholstery.

What’s Already On Offer

Existing features of the Tigor EV include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment display, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat and more. There will be no changes to its powertrain, it’ll be the same 26kWh battery pack powering an electric motor rated at 75PS and 170Nm. This setup gives the electric sedan an ARAI-claimed range of 306km.

Also Read: Tata Tiago NRG CNG Prices Are Out

Prices and Rivals

The current Tigor EV’s prices range from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.64 lakh (ex-showroom), and the XZ+ Lux variant could command a premium of over Rs 20,000. As of now, it does not have any direct rivals but can be considered an affordable alternative to the Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max and the Mahindra XUV400. Like the regular Tigor, this electric version can also be seen as a roomier alternative to the Tiago EV.

Read More on : Tata Tigor EV Automatic