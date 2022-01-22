Tata Tiago CNG XZ Plus Detailed In 10 Pics

Published On Jan 22, 2022 02:20 PM By Sonny for Tata Tiago

Explore the changes offered on the top variant of the Tiago

Tata finally introduced the CNG variant for the Tiago in 2022 but surprised us with a few more updates to its entry-level offering. The hatchback gets cosmetic upgrades inside and out in its top variant, which is also available with the factory-fitted CNG kit. Let’s take a closer look at the 2022 Tiago CNG XZ+ in the gallery below:

First thing to note is the new exterior colour choice for the Tiago called Midnight Plum.

It now comes with projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights, the latter positioned in the bumper next to the front fog lamps. The chrome garnish below the grille is new too.

The only change to the rear-end is the chrome strip at the bottom of the bootlid. Also, CNG variants get the i-CNG badge on the top right corner of the bootlid.

Tata has stated a revised ground clearance of 168mm for the CNG variant over the 170mm of the regular Tiago. The XZ+ now also gets chrome finish for the door handles.

The CNG kit is located in the boot. There’s a spare tyre under it as well.

It still gets a 1.2-litre engine under the bonnet which makes 73PS on CNG compared to 86PS on petrol.

The Tiago XZ+ gets a new black and beige interior theme with new upholstery for the seats. The other variants continue to feature an all-black cabin.

The Tiago is the first in its segment to offer the CNG option across most of its variants i.e., XE, XM, XT and XZ+. But it is still only available with the 5-speed manual and not the 5-speed AMT.

The Tata Tiago CNG variants are priced from Rs 6.1 lakh to Rs 8.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

