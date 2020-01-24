Tata Nexon EV To Be Launched On January 28

Modified On Jan 24, 2020 04:42 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

It will be Tata’s second EV after the Tigor EV

It is based on the Nexon facelift.

Has a lot in common with its IC counterpart.

The Nexon EV comes with a 30.2kWh battery pack.

Feature list includes auto AC, connected car tech and a sunroof.

Expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.

It will not have any direct rivals at the time of launch.

Tata Motors unveiled the Nexon EV on December 19 last year. The Indian carmaker will launch the electric version of its sub-4m SUV on January 28. The Nexon EV is based on the recently launched Nexon facelift. You can read our first drive review of the Nexon EV here .

It shares a lot of design elements with its IC (Internal Combustion) counterpart, including the redesigned front fascia, the tri-arrow shaped LED DRLs, a similar LED graphic for the tail lamps, new accents on the front air dam, and a reimagined floating roof. What’s more, both the Nexon facelift and the Nexon EV share the same alloy wheel design as well.

The Nexon EV uses a battery pack of 30.2kWh capacity. The electric motor puts out 129PS of power and 245Nm of torque and drives the front wheels. As per the carmaker, the electrified Nexon can complete the 0-60kmph sprint in 4.6 seconds and reach 100kmph in under 10 seconds. The powertrain also has two drive modes -- Drive and Sport -- to suit different driving scenarios.

It can be charged using a home wallbox charger that will take 8 hours to juice up the Nexon EV to 80 per cent. However, with the help of a CCS2 fast charger, it can be charged up to the same level in just 60 minutes! The Nexon EV can also be charged using a 15A wall socket as well. Tata is offering the Nexon EV with a claimed range of 312km. Also on offer is an 8-year/1.60 lakh km warranty for the battery pack, which has an IP67 rating for dust and waterproofing.

As seen during the unveil, the Nexon EV gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with the 7-inch TFT display showing various information like the charge remaining, range and other vehicle alerts. Moreover, it also comes with a sunroof, auto AC with rear AC vents, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Harman sound system, and connected car tech .

Tata is expected to price the electrified Nexon between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 17 lakh for its three variants. It will face competition from the Mahindra XUV300 electric that is expected to debut at Auto Expo 2020. Other long-range EVs in the market are the Hyundai Kona Electric and the recently launched MG ZS EV that are priced above Rs 20 lakh.

