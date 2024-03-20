Tata Nexon EV Long Range vs Mahindra XUV400 EV: Real-world Performance Comparison

Modified On Mar 20, 2024 05:22 PM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV long-range variant offers a higher claimed range, but the XUV400 EV packs more of a punch

The Tata Nexon EV received a major facelift in 2023, including an enhanced battery pack and electric powertrain for increased range. Tata’s electric subcompact SUV directly competes with the Mahindra XUV400 EV, which also received updates for the 2024 model year in January, limited only to its cabin and features. We have tested the real-world performance of both of these electric SUVs, and here’s how they compare to each other.

Firstly, let’s have a look at the specifications of both the electric SUVs:

Specifications Tata Nexon EV Facelift Long Range (LR) Mahindra XUV400 EV Battery Pack 40.5 kWh 39.4 kWh Power 144 PS 150 PS Torque 215 Nm 310 Nm Claimed Range 465 km 456 km

The long-range variant of the Tata Nexon EV features a slightly larger battery pack, providing a higher claimed driving range than that of the Mahindra XUV400’s long-range variant. However, the XUV400 EV boasts slightly more power and a much higher torque output compared to the Nexon EV. Both feature a single electric motor driving the front wheels.

Acceleration Test

Tests Tata Nexon EV Facelift Long Range (LR) Mahindra XUV400 EV 0-100 kmph 8.75 seconds 8.44 seconds Quarter Mile 16.58 seconds at 138.11 kmph 16.27 seconds at 138.13 kmph Kickdown (20-80kmph) 5.09 seconds 4.71 seconds

Even with the extra 95 Nm, there is not a lot of difference between the acceleration offered by these EVs, with the Mahindra electric SUV winning each round. In the 0-100 kmph sprint, the XUV400 EV was quicker than the Nexon EV, but only by half a second, and this difference was maintained in completing a quarter-mile. In the kickdown test from 20 kmph to 80 kmph, the XUV400 EV again proved to be half a second quicker than the Nexon EV. Both have electronically limited top speeds but the Mahindra option can go slightly faster than the Tata EV.

Braking Test

Tests Tata Nexon EV Facelift Long Range (LR) Mahindra XUV400 EV 100-0 kmph 40.87 metres 42.61 metres 80-0 kmph 25.56 metres 27.38 metres

When it comes to braking, the Tata Nexon EV is slightly better than the XUV400 EV. When coming to a stop from 100 kmph, the Nexon EV travels 1.74 metres less than the XUV400 EV. Similarly, when braking from 80 kmph to a complete stop, the Nexon EV's braking distance is 1.82 metres less than that of the XUV400.

Both Nexon EV and XUV400 EV are equipped with all-wheel disc brakes. The Nexon EV rolls on 215 section tyres wrapped on 16-inch alloy wheels, while the XUV400 EV is equipped with 205 section tyres, though on similar (16-inch) alloy wheels.

Takeaway

Despite being slightly less powerful than the Mahindra XUV400 EV, the Nexon EV was not far behind in acceleration tests. In terms of braking performance, the Nexon EV was slightly better than the XUV400 EV.

Disclaimer: Please note that the performance figures of an EV may vary depending on the driver, driving conditions, battery’s health and temperature, and climate.

Prices

Tata Nexon EV Facelift Long Range (LR) Mahindra XUV400 EV Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh (For LR only) Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh

Both of these EVs can also be considered as affordable alternatives to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

