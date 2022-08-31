Modified On Aug 31, 2022 11:32 AM By Rohit for Tata Punch

Tata’s Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, shares his thoughts behind this move and how important special editions are to the carmaker

Tata recently rolled out the Jet Editions for three of its popular SUVs: the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Going by the teaser hashtags (#IndianSUV and #TataSUVs), we expected the Punch to be included too, as was seen with the Kaziranga edition lineup. However, Tata excluded its micro SUV from the new special edition, and it has its share of reasons for doing so.

Why Didn’t The Punch Get The Jet Edition

In a recent conversation with media personnel, Rajan Amba, Tata’s Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, said, “We consider certain things when we bring out a special edition–this includes the positioning of the model, how it suits the particular segment, and the aesthetic appeal of the car. So, from lifestyle and nomenclature perspective, we feel Punch sits a bit lower down the order.”

Punch Kaziranga edition

Another reasoning shared for leaving out the Punch from the Jet edition lineup is that the carmaker says this special edition implies a segment where customers are ready to pay a premium for that appeal. From the Kaziranga edition, Tata noted that the Jet Edition would be more suitable for its other three SUVs than the Punch.

Not All’s Lost For The Micro SUV

Rajan Amba did go on to say that, “In any case, we have some more interventions for the Punch to come, as per normal calendar.” For now, the Punch only gets one special edition, which is the Kaziranga.

Special Editions And Their Importance To Tata Motors

In the same chat, he also stated that special editions contribute to more than 15 percent of the total Tata cars sold. Over the years, the carmaker has rolled out multiple editions for its models, such as the Dark, Camo, Gold, and Kaziranga, with the last three being oriented towards its SUV lineup.

In fact, in July 2022, when we got a chance to speak to Amba, he had told us that the Dark edition range accounts for almost 10-20 percent of the total sales of the applicable models.

He has hinted at more special editions of Tata cars during the same conversation, saying, “These interventions certainly contribute a lot from a business perspective but more importantly from a brand perspective in terms of innovation and creating excitement in the market. We will continue to introduce new interventions.”

