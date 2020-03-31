Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle Arm To Become A Separate Subsidiary, Include EVs As Well

Published On Mar 31, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Tata Nexon EV

The carmaker’s electric vehicle portfolio is set to expand in the coming days courtesy of the Altroz EV

The merger between PVs and EVs will allow Tata Motors to make judicious use of resources.

Tata Motors says the transition will take nearly one year.

New Tata products in the offing include the Gravitas, HBX, and Altroz EV.

Tata Motors has decided to separate its passenger vehicles arm from the commercial vehicle wings. As a standalone entity, the passenger vehicle (PV) business of the company will include its emerging electric car portfolio. What this means is that the Tata Nexon and its electric version will both be part of the same subsidiary.

This change in the business layout has also brought an update in the leadership. Mayank Pareek, current President, PV, will step down from his role. Whereas, Shailesh Chandra, President, EV and Corporate Strategy, will be promoted as the top boss of the new subsidiary starting April 1, 2020.

All the relevant assets and employees will be shifted to the new subsidiary, while some central shared services will be retained by the manufacturer to maintain cost efficiency in operations. The entire process is expected to take about a year.

Tata Motors is not only expanding its conventional product lineup but also its EV stable. It recently launched the 2020 Harrier with new features and a BS6 engine and is expected to launch the Gravitas in the first half of FY2021. Among the EVs, it launched the Nexon EV, which is set to be followed by the Altroz EV and HBX micro SUV sometime in FY2021.

