Tata Altroz Variants Explained: Which One To Buy?

It is offered in 5 variants but you get even more choices with factory custom options

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback offering has just been launched at prices ranging from Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 6.99 lakh for petrol and diesel, respectively. It is offered with two BS6 engines: a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel, both mated to a 5-speed manual with no automatic option at launch.

Tata is also offering factory-fitted accessory packages -- a first for this segment -- which allows buyers to get more features without going up an entire variant. Before we get into the variant-wise features with their respective accessory packages, here is the full price list of the Altroz:

Altroz Variants Petrol Diesel XE Rs 5.29 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh XM Rs 6.15 lakh Rs 7.75 lakh XT Rs 6.84 lakh Rs 8.44 lakh XZ Rs 7.44 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh XZ(O) Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

Tata Altroz Colour Options

High Street Gold

Skyline Silver

Downtown Red

Midtown Grey

Avenue White

Standard Safety Features

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD and corner stability control

Rear parking sensors

Emergency stop signal

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder

Front seatbelt with load limiter

Speed alert system

Impact sensing door lock

Now, let’s go through each variant to see which one offers the best value for money.

Tata Altroz XE: If restricted to a budget of under Rs 6 lakh

XE Petrol Diesel Difference Price Rs 5.29 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 1.7 lakh (diesel is expensive)

Exteriors: Body coloured bumpers and door handles, black ORVMs, dual chamber headlamps, hub cap, integrated spoiler, piano black applique on tailgate, blacked-out B-pillar, 90-degree opening doors and 14-inch steel wheels.

Interiors: Flat-bottom steering wheel, silver finish dashboard, 4-inch LCD instrument cluster, umbrella holder in front doors, front seat-adjustable headrests and flat rear floor.

Convenience: Drive modes (Eco and City), front power windows, manual AC, front power outlet, tilt-adjustable steering.

Audio: NA

Verdict

As the entry-level variant of the Altroz, the XE doesn’t offer much in terms of comfort. But if you’re stretching your budget for a premium hatchback instead of a mid-spec mid-size hatchback, it is worth considering. In fact, it is the most affordable BS6-compliant offering in the segment as of now with the introductory prices. Between the petrol and diesel, we’d recommend the petrol variant at this price point as the premium for the diesel is hard to justify.

Factory Custom Option

Rhythm Pack - Rs 25,000

This would add an infotainment system to the XE variant with a 3.5-inch display, 2 speakers, and Bluetooth connectivity. It also adds dual horn and remote key features to the XE variant of the Altroz.

Verdict: We would not recommend this package as third-party audio systems with more features are readily available in the market at a lower price.

Tata Altroz XM: Gets the basic comforts but at a steep price jump

Petrol Diesel Difference XM Rs 6.15 lakh Rs 7.75 lakh Rs 1.6 lakh (diesel is more expensive) Premium over XE Rs 86,000 Rs 76,000

(Features over XE variant)

Exterior: Half cap wheel cap

Interior: Driver side footwell mood lighting, rear parcel tray

Convenience: Rear power windows, electric adjustable and autofold ORVMs

Audio: 3.5-inch infotainment system with radio and Bluetooth connectivity, 2 speakers

Verdict

This one comes at a significant price hike over the entry-level variant, but it offers more comforts, especially power-adjustable autofold ORVMs and rear power windows. The XM should be the base-spec Altroz in terms of features but it’s hard to justify the price gap over the XE variant. It even misses out on basic features like a height-adjustable driver seat and manual day and night inside rearview mirror (IRVM).

Factory Custom Option

Rhythm Pack - Rs 39,000

In the XM variant, this upgrades the infotainment system to a 7-inch touchscreen display with 4 speakers and steering-mounted audio controls. It also adds a reversing camera with dual horn and remote key features.

Style Pack - Rs 34,000

This adds a bit more visual flair to the Altroz XM with bigger 16-inch steel wheels, a contrast black roof, and body-coloured ORVMs. It also gets more features like LED DRLs with front and rear fog lamps. The Style pack makes it better equipped on the outside than the inside while being more affordable than the next variant.

Verdict: Between the two accessory packages, the Style pack offers better value for money. The Rhythm pack is only worth considering for the XM variant if the XT variant is too far out of your budget and you like a factory-finish for your infotainment system. If not, aftermarket touchscreen infotainment systems with a rear camera are available at better prices.

Tata Altroz XT: The one we’d recommend with sufficient comforts with the Luxe pack

Petrol Diesel Difference XT Rs 6.84 lakh Rs 8.44 lakh Rs 1.6 lakh Premium over XM Rs 69,000 Rs 69,000

(Features over XM variant)

Safety: Perimetric alarm system, front fog lamps, LED DRLs, with cornering function, dual horn

Exterior: 16-inch steel wheels

Interior: Satin chrome finish dashboard layout, co-driver footwell mood lighting, cooled glove box with illumination, manual day and night IRVM

Convenience: Reversing parking camera with dynamic guidelines, voice alerts (for open doors, seatbelt reminders, drive modes), fast USB charger, steering-mounted controls, idle stop-start function (petrol only), cruise control, remote keyless entry, push-button start-stop, follow-me-home headlamps.

Audio: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, voice command recognition for phone media and climate control, Connectnext App Suite, image and video playback on display while parked.

Verdict

A step below the top-spec variant, the Altroz XT offers a lot for its premium over the XM variant. It adds features like cruise control, LED DRLs, cooled glove box and a reverse parking camera. However, a glaring drawback is the absence of a height-adjustable driver’s seat, even at this price point.

Factory Custom Option

Luxe Pack - Rs 39,000

If you want all the interior comforts without buying the top-spec Altroz, this is the accessory package for you. The Luxe pack includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, gear lever, rear seat armrest, and height-adjustable driver’s seat. The exterior aesthetic updates are differently styled 16-inch steel wheels, body coloured ORVMs, black contrast roof, and rear fog lamps.

Verdict: While the Luxe pack commands a high price, it adds the essential height-adjustable driver’s seat to the Altroz, which is nearly impossible to get fitted as an aftermarket option. For that particular addition, we’d recommend shelling out the extra cash.

Tata Altroz XZ: The complete package if your budget allows

Petrol Diesel Difference XZ Rs 7.44 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh Rs 1.6 lakh Premium over XT Rs 60,000 Rs 60,000

(Features over XT variant)

Safety: Height-adjustable front seat belts, rear defogger, rear wiper and wash system, rear fog lamps, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps.

Exterior: 16-inch dual-tone alloys, flat type front wiper blades, projector headlamps.

Interior: Metal finish inside door handles, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, dashboard island mood lighting, full fabric seat upholstery, retractable tray in glove box, knitted roof liner, sunglass holder, rear seat armrest, front sliding armrest with storage.

Convenience: Height-adjustable driver’s seat, rear power outlet, rear AC vents, auto AC, rear seat-adjustable headrests, wearable key, 7-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster, navigation with prompts on instrument cluster.

Verdict

In terms of features and comforts, the XZ is the top-spec variant with all the bells and whistles. It is the complete package and the one we’d recommend if your budget allows. The addition of rear AC vents makes it a better all-rounder to make it more comfortable for rear occupants as well.

Factory Custom Option

Urban Pack - Rs 30,000

It adds a nice touch to the interior with inserts around the dash that are colour coordinated to the exterior of the car. The other aesthetic updates are the body-coloured ORVMs and contrast black roof.

Verdict: The Urban package does not offer any added utility but offers added aesthetic value to those who are willing to pay the premium.

Tata Altroz XZ(O): Not as good as the Urban accessory package on the XZ

Petrol Diesel Difference XZ(O) Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh Rs 1.6 lakh (diesel is more expensive) Premium over XZ Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000

(Features over XT variant)

Exterior: Black contrast roof

Verdict

This variant only adds a contrast black roof to the top-spec Altroz XZ. It’d be better to pay the extra premium on the Urban accessory package with the XZ variant for interior aesthetic touches.

