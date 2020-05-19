Tata Motors Introduces New EMI And Finance Options

Published On May 19, 2020 05:53 PM By Rohit for Tata Tiago 2019-2020

Customer can avail 100 per cent on-road funding on all models

Aims to offer easy finance and car loan options.

Monthly EMI of Rs 5,000 for six months (loan amount of up to Rs 5 lakh) can be availed on the Tiago.

Tata is offering benefits up to Rs 45,000 for frontline workers.

Tata Motors has introduced some new finance and EMI options as a part of its ‘Keys to Safety’ offer package. It aims to offer easy financing options and car loans along with special offers for frontline workers.

Prospective buyers looking to buy the Tiago can buy their preferred variant with an EMI of Rs 5,000 per month for six months. This EMI is calculated on a loan amount of up to Rs 5 lakh, which then increases over a maximum tenure of 5 years. Customers can also choose from three options to pay their final EMIs:

Pay the last EMI in full (approximately Rs. 90,000 on loan of Rs. 5 Lakhs)

Return the vehicle to the finance partner in case of financial challenges, or

Choose to refinance the final EMI

Related: Tata Offering Savings Of Up To Rs 40,000 This May

Tata is also offering 100 per cent on-road funding on its entire range. Customers can also take advantage of the long-tenure EMI schemes (up to 8 years), thus lowering the amount of their monthly EMI payment. Commenting on the initiative, Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, said, “In the current times, with safety as the top priority, customers are seeking personal mobility options that are affordable and convenient to avail. Accordingly, we have designed this package to offer choice and enhance their entire experience of owning and driving our entire range.”