Tata H2X Spied Testing Ahead Of Auto Expo 2020 Reveal

Modified On Jan 09, 2020 01:27 PM By Sonny for Tata H2X

Upcoming micro-SUV moving towards production-spec version

Tata H2X was first shown in concept form at 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Production-spec model expected to debut at the Auto Expo 2020.

Launch likely to happen in mid-2020.

Tata likely to offer the H2X with a 1.2-litre petrol engine as a petrol-only micro SUV.

Will rival cars like the Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT and upcoming WagonR-based XL5.

Tata’s new micro-SUV based on the H2X Concept has been spied testing for the first time. While heavily wrapped in camouflage, its rear design elements and proportions have been revealed to be strikingly similar to the H2X.

When it debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Tata promised to showcase a closer-to-production model of the H2X at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.The H2X will be positioned under the sub-4m Nexon SUV. It is based on the same ALFA ARC platform as the Tata Altroz premium hatchback.

Here are the proportions of the Geneva show car:

Length 3840mm Width 1822mm Height 1635mm Wheelbase 2450mm

In terms of styling, Tata claimed it would carry forward a large portion of the concept’s styling into the production-spec H2X. The production-spec model will likely feature the large bumpers and split type LED DRLs above the headlamps from the concept.

The H2X is expected to be powered by the same BS6 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Altroz. Given that Tata will not be offering its 1.05-litre diesel engine post April 2020, the H2X may well be a petrol-only offering like the Maruti and Renault models. The H2X could also get an electric version given that the ALFA ARC platform is ready for electrification. Tata could introduce the H2X electric micro-SUV in late 2021.

Tata is expected to offer the H2X in a price range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. It will rival the likes of the Mahindra KUV100 and Ford Freestyle among other mid-size hatchbacks in that price range.