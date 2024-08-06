Published On Aug 06, 2024 08:01 AM By Samarth for Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv EV is expected to come with two battery pack options, and is likely to have a claimed range of up to 500 km

The Curvv EV will be positioned between the Nexon EV and the upcoming Harrier EV in Tata’s EV lineup..

Its design highlights include a coupe roofline, connected LED DRLs and flush-type door handles.

Cabin to have similarities with that of Harrier-Safari SUVs including dual-digital displays and a 4-spoke steering wheel.

The Curvv EV will get a 12.3-inch touchscreen, front ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety wise, it is likely to get up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

The Tata Curvv EV is expected to have a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

After numerous spy shots, teasers, and leaks, the Tata Curvv EV is finally set to be launched tomorrow. The Curvv will be Tata's first SUV-coupe aimed at the mass market and will be offered in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV versions. However, if you’re interested in the ICE model, you'll need to wait a bit more, as it is expected to be launched in September. For now, let’s see everything that you must know about Tata's new electric SUV-coupe:

Exterior Design

Tata Motors has already unveiled the exterior design of the Curvv EV, which is seen with similar design elements as the Nexon EV. The front of the Curvv EV features a closed-off grille and connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animations.

The front bumper features vertical slats, as noticed on the Nexon EV. In profile, the Curvv gets flush-type door handles, a first-time feature for Tata cars, aerodynamically designed alloy wheels and a sloping roofline that highlights its SUV-coupe nature.

The rear profile is seen with a connected tail light setup, also featuring welcome and goodbye animations.

Interior, Features, and Safety

The interior of the Tata Curvv EV was recently teased by the Indian automaker revealing details like a dual-tone dashboard, 4-spoke steering wheel (borrowed from Harrier-Safari duo), and a touch-enabled climate control panel. It will also feature a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch free-floating infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver's display and front ventilated seats. It will get the same drive mode selector and automatic gear shifter as the Nexon as well.

In terms of safety it is expected to get up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and forward collision warning.

Expected Powertrain Option

While the electric powertrain details haven’t been revealed yet, it is expected to get a choice of two battery packs with a claimed range of around 500 km, as it will be based on Tata’s latest Acti.ev platform. The Tata Curvv EV is also likely to have V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionalities.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV is expected to be priced onwards of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

