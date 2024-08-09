Tata Curvv EV Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

Published On Aug 09, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV is being offered with two battery pack options – 45 kWh and 55 kWh – offering an MIDC claimed range of up to 585 km

The Tata Curvv EV has been launched as the first mass-market electric SUV-coupe in India. Just like all other Tata EVs, the Curvv EV also comes with two battery pack options – 45 kWh (medium range) and 55 kWh (long range). It is offered in a total of three broad variants: Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered Plus. Let’s have a look at variant-wise powertrain details for the Curvv EV.

Variant-wise Powertrain Options

Variant Curvv.ev 45 (Medium Range) Curvv.ev 55 (Long Range) Creative ✅ ❌ Accomplished ✅ ✅ Accomplished+ S ✅ ✅ Empowered+ ❌ ✅ Empowered+ A ❌ ✅

Only the mid-spec Accomplished variants here get the choice of both the battery packs.

Tata Curvv EV Electric Powertrains Detailed

Variant Curvv.ev 45 (Medium Range) Curvv.ev 55 (Long Range) Battery Pack 45 kWh 55 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 150 PS 167 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) Up to 502 km Up to 585 km

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

Charging Details

The Curvv EV supports multiple charging options. The details are mentioned below:

Charger Curvv.ev 45 (Medium Range) Curvv.ev 55 (Long Range) DC Fast Charger (10-80%) 40 minutes (60+ kW Charger) 40 minutes (70+ kW Charger) 7.2 kW AC Charger (10-100%) 6.5 hours 7.9 hours 15A Plug Point (10-100%) 17.5 hours 21 hours

It also gets V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionality which is also offered with the Nexon EV. You can power your external devices through V2L, while V2V enables you to charge another EV using your own. All of these energy needs are met by the stored energy in the car's battery pack.

Features & Safety

Features on board the Curvv EV include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL-tuned sound system, and automatic AC. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and flush-type door handles (a first for a Tata car).

On the safety front, the Curvv EV gets 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Price Range & Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV is priced from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It can be regarded as a stylish alternative to the MG ZS EV, and it will also take on the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

