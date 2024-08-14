Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Variant Explained In 10 Images

Modified On Aug 14, 2024 06:50 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv EV

The 1-above-base Accomplished is the entry-level variant of the Curvv EV with the larger 55 kWh battery pack

The Tata Curvv EV has been launched in three broad variants: Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered Plus. If you are planning to purchase the 1-above-base Accomplished variant of the electric SUV-coupe, you can check out this detailed gallery.

The front profile of the Accomplished variant is identical to the top-spec variant, featuring a closed-off grille, vertical slats, and black skid plates with silver finishing. It gets LED DRLs and LED projector headlights. The said, variant lacks the welcome and goodbye animation on the DRLs but does have sequential indicators on offer. This variant also gets front fog lamps with cornering function, which automatically turn on when you make a turn.

Moving to the side, the SUV-coupe gets black cladding that extends from the front wheel to the rear, giving EV a rugged appearance. The 1-above-base variant features 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels and all-wheel disc brakes The Accomplished variant also gets flush-type door handles, ‘.EV’ moniker on the bottom portion of the front doors, and blacked-out auto-folding ORVMs without turn indicators.

Starting with this variant, the rear profile gets connected LED tail lights as seen on most of the modern cars. The rear bumper is finished in black, and silver finishing on the skid plates is provided for a dual-tone look. Safety wise, this variant includes a reverse parking camera and sensors but does not come with a rear defogger.

Also See: Tata Curvv EV Entry-level Creative Variant Explained In 7 Images

Moving in, the cabin of the Accomplished variant gets a burgundy-themed interior which makes it look distinctive.

The seats and the steering wheel get a leatherette finish. For the driver’s comfort, the centre console features an armrest along with a multi-drive mode selector.

The 1-above-base variant gets features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen system by Harman, an 8-speaker music system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display (with in-built navigation), automatic AC with rear vents, and push-button start/stop. Other features include cooled and illuminated glove box and USB Type-C 45 W fast-charging ports at front and rear. This variant does not get a sunroof, for which you have to pick the next-in-line Accomplished Plus S trim.

The rear cabin gets two adjustable headrests and a central armrest for the comfort of the passengers.

The safety is covered up with 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), three-point seatbelt for all passengers and electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

Also Check Out: Tata Curvv EV Variant-wise Features Revealed

Powertrain

The Curvv EV is offered with two battery pack options: 45 kWh and a 55 kWh. The Accomplished variant acts as the entry-level variant of the Curvv EV with the larger 55 kWh battery pack. For detailed specifications, you can check the below table:

Variant Curvv.ev 45 (Medium Range) Curvv.ev 55 (Long Range) Battery Pack 45 kWh 55 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 150 PS 167 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) Up to 502 km Up to 585 km

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

The Curvv EV also gets V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionality.

Price and Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV’s Accomplished variant is priced at Rs 18.49 lakh for the Medium Range variant and Rs 19.25 lakh for the Long Range variant (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It acts as a stylish alternative to the MG ZS EV, and it will rival the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Price Comparison

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Curvv EV Automatic