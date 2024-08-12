Tata Curvv EV Entry-level Creative Variant Explained In 7 Images

Modified On Aug 12, 2024 05:33 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv EV

Despite being an entry-level variant, the Tata Curvv EV Creative offers amenities like a 7-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, and even V2V and V2L charging functionalities

The Tata Curvv EV has already gone on sale as the first mass-market electric SUV-coupe in India. It is offered in three broad variants: Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered Plus. We will now look at how its entry-level Creative variant, priced at Rs 17.49 lakh, looks in the following pictures.

Front

The entry-level Creative variant of the Curvv EV features the same LED DRLs and LED headlights. However, it's important to note that these DRLs lack welcome and goodbye animations, sequential turn indicators, and the smart charging indicator. Another notable difference at the front is the absence of fog lamps. The rest of the design details remain the same as the higher-spec variants of the Curvv EV.

Side

One of the biggest differences on the side of this entry-level Tata Curvv EV variant is its smaller 17-inch alloy wheels, which are borrowed from the Tata Nexon EV. Aside from the alloy wheels, the rest of the design details, such as the gloss black cladding and flush-type door handles, and ‘.EV’ monikers on front doors remain identical to those of the higher-spec variants.

Rear

From the rear, the Creative variant lacks connected tail lights, although they are still LEDs. The tailgate features the same Curvv EV moniker finished in black. Note that the tailgate opening, here, is mechanical and not powered.

Note: The image attached here for the Creative variant can be seen with connected LED tail lights. Do note that this feature is offered from the mid-spec Accomplished variant of the SUV-coupe.

Interior

In the Creative variant of the Tata Curvv EV, you get a black and blue interior theme with blue fabric seat upholstery. The steering wheel here is not upholstered in leatherette, and this variant also lacks ambient lighting. The rear seats in the Curvv EV Creative do not include a centre armrest.

In terms of features, the base-spec Curvv EV gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, steering mounted controls, automatic AC with rear vents, and a 6-speaker sound system. The features list also includes cruise control, paddle shifters for multiple regen modes, push-button start/stop, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Despite being an entry-level variant, the Curvv EV here gets V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-load) charging functionalities.

Passenger safety on this variant of the Curvv EV is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

Powertrain Option

The entry-level variant of the Tata Curvv EV only comes with a 45 kWh battery pack and the details are mentioned below:

Variant Curvv.ev 45 (Medium Range) Battery Pack 45 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 Power 150 PS Torque 215 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) Up to 502 km

The Curvv EV Creative also gets multiple driving modes: Eco, City & Sport. Note that the driving range may vary depending on the driving mode selected.

Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV rivals the MG ZS EV, while it will also be an alternative to the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

