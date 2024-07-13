Published On Jul 13, 2024 02:43 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv will be the first mass-market SUV-coupe offering in India and will slot in the extremely popular compact SUV segment

Exterior highlights include coupe-styled roofline and connected LED DRLs and tail lights.

Inside, it could get a similar looking dashboard as the Tata Nexon EV.

Could come with features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety wise it could get six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Tata Curvv EV will be based on the Acti.ev platform which also underpins Tata Punch EV.

ICE-model expected to be powered by 1.2-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh for the ICE version and Rs 20 lakh for the EV (ex-showroom).

After a series of spy shots and teasers, we now have confirmation of the unveil date for the Tata Curvv : August 7, 2024. The Tata Curvv will be India's first mass market SUV-coupe and will slot in the popular compact SUV segment comprising models like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara . Tata will also introduce this coupe SUV in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV versions, both of which are expected to be revealed on the same day.

Design

The Tata Curvv shares many design similarities with recently facelifted Tata SUVs such as the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. At the front, it features a connected LED DRL setup, with headlights positioned on the front bumper and a grille for the ICE version (EV will get a closed off one). Along the sides, the Curvv showcases its coupe-style roofline, and teasers confirm the presence of flush-type door handles (first for a Tata). It will also get connected LED tail lights at the rear with welcome and goodbye functionality.

Cabin & Expected Features

Though Tata hasn’t yet completely revealed the interior of the Curvv, based on the spy shot and teasers it will borrow bits from the Tata Nexon and Harrier. It could get a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

The Curvv will also share its equipment list with other Tata cars such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, 9-speaker JBL sound system, powered driver’s seat, multi-colour ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety net could include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including lane keep assist, autonomous braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Expected Powertrain

Tata will offer ICE version of the Curvv with the new 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol and famililar Nexon-sourced 1.5-litre diesel engine options. We have mentioned the detailed specifications in this table below:

Engine 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected) 6-speed MT

Tata has not yet disclosed details regarding the battery pack and electric motor of the Curvv EV. However, it is expected to be offered with two battery packs, delivering a maximum range of approximately 500 km. The Curvv will be based on Tata's Acti.ev platform which also underpins the Punch EV. It is expected to support features such as DC fast charging, V2L (vehicle-to-load) capability, various drive modes, and adjustable energy regeneration.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV is expected to be launched first from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV in India. The Tata Curvv ICE will go on sale following the launch of the Curvv EV, and it could be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv will take on the likes of compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

