Modified On Jul 18, 2024 11:30 AM By Dipan for Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv will be the first SUV-coupe offering by Tata and will slot between the Nexon and the Harrier

The Curvv will be offered in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV versions.

The design will include a coupe-style roofline and connected LED DRLs and tail lights.

Expect Tata to equip the Curvv with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

The Curvv EV will be launched in August 2024.

The Tata Curvv ICE is expected to be priced at Rs 10.50 lakh, while the Curvv EV will likely have a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV will be unveiled tomorrow, thereby likely popularising the SUV-coupe body style in the mass-market space. Offline bookings for the Curvv duo are already open at some pan-India Tata dealerships ahead of their debut. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of their official reveal tomorrow:

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV: What We Know So Far

Tata Motors has teased the Curvv a few times, giving us a glimpse of what the production-spec model will be like. As such, it is likely to feature a similar styling as seen on the updated Nexon, Harrier and Safari models. Up front, it will get a split headlight design with an LED DRL running across the edge of the bonnet, with a Tata logo placed below it. The EV iteration will feature a blanked-off grille, while its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart will get a regular mesh-pattern grille.

On the sides, it will have a sloping roofline, thus staying true to its body style. The teasers have also confirmed that the Curvv will get flush-type door handles, a first for a Tata car. The rear will get a tall-ish bumper and an LED bar for the tail lights.

The dashboard of the Tata Curvv will have a similar design as the Tata Nexon, featuring a free-floating touchscreen above the sleek central AC vents. However, the Curvv can have a different cabin theme and a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, borrowed from flagship models like the new Harrier and Safari. It will also get the same drive mode selector and automatic gear shifter as the Nexon.

In terms of features, Tata is expected to equip the Curvv duo with a 12.3-inch infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone auto AC, and wireless phone charging. Its safety net is likely to comprise up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and forward collision warning.

Expected Powertrain Option

The Tata Curvv ICE is likely to feature a new 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine and the Nexon’s 1.5-litre diesel engine. Specifications are as follows:

Specifications 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected) 6-speed MT

On the other hand, the Curvv EV is expected to get a choice of two battery packs with a claimed range of around 500 km, as it will be based on Tata’s Acti.ev platform.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV will be launched before the Curvv ICE. The Curvv EV is expected to be priced at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

On the other hand, prices of the Tata Curvv ICE are expected to start from Rs 10.50 lakh and it will directly rival the Citroen Basalt, while serving as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

