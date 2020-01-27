Tata Altroz vs Maruti Baleno: Which hatchback To Buy?

Published On Jan 27, 2020 06:21 PM By Saransh for Tata Altroz

Where the Altroz comes with BS6 petrol and diesel engines, the Baleno will soon become a petrol-only offering

Tata has finally launched its premium hatchback, the Altroz, in India. Priced from Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Altroz takes on the likes of Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo. But is it capable enough to conquer the Indian premium hatchback space? We find out in the comparison below where the Altroz takes on the segment leader, the Maruti Baleno.

Dimensions:

Tata Altroz Maruti Suzuki Baleno Length 3990mm 3995mm Width 1755mm 1745mm Height 1523mm 1510mm Wheelbase 2501mm 2520mm Boot Space 345L 339L

The Baleno is longer than the Altroz. It also has a longer wheelbase.

When it comes to height and width, the Altroz takes the lead. .

The Altroz also betters the Baleno when it comes to luggage carrying capacity.

Engines:

Petrol:

Tata Altroz Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine 1.2-litre 1.2-litre/1.2-litre with mild hybrid Emission Standards BS6 BS6/BS6 Power 86PS 83PS/90PS Torque 113Nm 113Nm/113Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT,CVT/5-speed MT

While the Altroz is available with a single BS6 petrol engine, the Baleno can be had with different BS6 petrol units. One of them is even equipped with a mild-hybrid system that gets the auto start/stop feature that helps save fuel.

Despite being the same capacity, Maruti’s mild-hybrid petrol unit is the most powerful of the lot followed by the Altroz.

In terms of torque, all three engines have an identical number.

As far as the transmission is concerned, the Altroz and the Baleno mild-hybrid come with a 5-speed manual transmission. The standard Baleno, however, can be had with a CVT as well.

Tata is working on a dual-clutch automatic gearbox for the Altroz. Expect it to be introduced in the future.

Diesel:

Tata Altroz Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine 1.5-litre 1.3-litre Emission Standards BS6 BS4 Power 90PS 75PS Torque 200Nm 190Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

The Altroz is the first car in its category to get a BS6 diesel engine. The Baleno comes with a BS4 diesel engine.

Thanks to its bigger engine, the Altroz is more powerful and torquier than the Baleno.

Both engines are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

It is to be noted that the Maruti Dzire diesel will be on sale only until 31 March, 2020 since the carmaker has decided not to offer any diesel cars in the BS6 era. Hence, we won’t be comparing the diesel versions of these cars.

Detailed Petrol Prices:

Tata Altroz Maruti Suzuki Baleno XE Rs 5.29 lakh XE Rhytm- Rs 5.54 lakh Sigma-Rs 5.58 lakh XM- Rs 6.15 lakh XM Style- Rs 6.49 lakh Delta-Rs 6.36 lakh XM Rhytm- Rs 6.54 lakh XM Rhytm+Style- Rs 6.79 lakh XT- Rs 6.84 lakh Zeta-Rs 6.97 lakh XT Luxe- Rs 7.23 lakh Delta Smart Hybrid-Rs 7.25 lakh XZ- Rs 7.44 lakh Alpha-Rs 7.58 lakh XZ(O)- Rs 7.69 lakh XZ Urban-Rs 7.74 lakh Zeta Smart Hybrid- Rs 7.86 lakh

Note: The Rhytm, Style Luxe and Urban are factory-fitted special trims that come with additional pre-set features over the respective standard variant at a fixed premium.

Tata Altroz XE Rhytm vs Maruti Baleno Sigma:

Tata Altroz XE Rhytm Rs 5.54 lakh Maruti Baleno Sigma Rs 5.58 lakh Difference Rs 4,000 (Baleno is more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX child seat anchors, body-coloured bumpers and door handles, central locking, front power windows, front adjustable headrest, manual AC, manual headlamp leveling and tilt-adjustable steering.

What Altroz XE Rhytm offers over the Maruti Baleno Sigma: Multiple driving modes, cornering brake control, keyless entry and a 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth connectivity.

What Baleno Sigma offers over Tata Altroz Rhytm: Body-coloured ORVMs.

Verdict: The Altroz is our pick here. Despite being more affordable, it offers more features than the Baleno.

Tata Altroz XM Style vs Maruti Baleno Delta:

Tata Altroz XM Style Rs 6.49 lakh Maruti Baleno Delta Rs 6.36 lakh Difference Rs 13,000 (Altroz is more expensive)

Common features (over the previous variants): Music system with Bluetooth connectivity, electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs, DRLs, wheel covers, rear power windows and keyless entry.

What Altroz XM Style offers over Baleno Delta: Multiple driving modes, contrast roof, 16-inch steel wheels and front and rear fog lamps.

What Baleno Delta offers over Altroz XZ Style: Rear washer wiper and defogger, turn indicators on ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, auto AC, LED projector headlamps, rear seat adjustable headrest and 60:40 split rear seats.

Verdict: Despite being more affordable, the Baleno offers way more useful features than the Altroz, making it the one to buy. However, the Baleno does miss out on driving modes and fog lamps but gains auto AC while being cheaper to buy.

Tata Altroz XT vs Maruti Baleno Zeta:

Tata Altroz XT Rs 6.84 lakh Maruti Baleno Zeta Rs 6.97 lakh Difference Rs 13,000 (Baleno is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, DRLs, steering-mounted controls and push-button start.

What Altroz XT offers over Baleno Zeta: Multiple driving modes, parking camera, cruise control and idle start/stop.

What Baleno Zeta offers over Altroz XT : 16-inch alloy wheels, auto-dimming IRVM, telescopic steering, auto AC, height-adjustable driver seat, rear washer wiper and defogger, LED projector headlamps, front fog lamps, rear seat adjustable headrest and 60:40 split seats.

Verdict: Both cars get their own set of unique features. However, the features available on the Baleno are more useful in our opinion and the premium it attracts over the Altroz also seems justified. Hence, the Baleno is our pick here.

Tata Altroz XT Luxe vs Maruti Baleno Delta Smart Hybrid:

Tata Altroz XT Luxe Rs 7.23 lakh Maruti Baleno Delta Smart Hybrid Rs 7.25 lakh Difference Rs 2,000 (Baleno is more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX child seat anchors, body-coloured bumper, door handles and ORVMs, central locking, front and rear power windows, music system with Bluetooth connectivity, idle start-stop, front adjustable headrest, manual AC, manual headlamp leveling, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, keyless entry and DRLs.

What Altroz XT Luxe offer over Baleno Delta Smart Hybrid: Multiple driving modes, cruise control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push button start, rear fog lamps, parking camera, height-adjustable driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 16-inch alloys and contrast roof.

What Baleno Delta Smart Hybrid offers over Altroz XT Luxe: Rear washer wiper and defogger, LED projector headlamps, turn indicators on ORVMs, auto AC, rear seat adjustable headrest and 60:40 split rear seats.

Verdict: The Altroz looks like the more sensible pick here. It is a better value for money proposition. It does miss out on some features that the Baleno gets, but that is a fair miss in our opinion.

Tata Altroz XZ vs Maruti Baleno Alpha:

Tata Altroz XZ Rs 7.44 lakh Maruti Baleno Alpha Rs 7.58 lakh Difference Rs 14,000 (Baleno is more expensive)

Common features (over previous variants): Touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push button start, 16-inch alloys, parking camera, height-adjustable driver seat, projector headlamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto headlamps, rear washer wiper and defogger, auto AC and rear seat adjustable headrest.

What Altroz XZ offers over Maruti Baleno Alpha: Multiple driving modes, rain-sensing wipers, semi-digital instrument cluster, rear fog lamps, wearable key, rear AC vents and idle start stop and cruise control.

What Maruti Baleno Alpha offers over Altroz XZ: LED headlamps, auto-dimming IRVM, body-coloured ORVMs, 60:40 split rear seats and telescopic steering.

Verdict: The Altroz is a more sensible pick here simply because it offers better value for money than the Baleno.

Tata Altroz XZ Urban vs Maruti Baleno Zeta Smart Hybrid:

Tata Altroz XZ Urban Rs 7.74 lakh Maruti Baleno Zeta Smart Hybrid Rs 7.86 lakh Difference Rs 22,000 (Baleno is more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX child seat anchors, body-coloured bumpers, door handles and ORVMs, central locking, front and rear power windows, touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front fog lamps, idle start stop, front adjustable headrest, manual headlamps leveling, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, keyless entry, projector headlamps, DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, auto AC, height-adjustable driver seat, push-button start and rear washer wiper and defogger.

What Altroz XZ Urban offers over Baleno Zeta Smart Hybrid: Cruise control, rear fog lamps, multiple driving modes, rear AC vents, semi-digital instrument cluster, wearable key, parking camera and rain-sensing wipers.

What Baleno Zeta Smart Hybrid Offers over Altroz XZ Urban: LED headlamps, auto-dimming IRVM, telescopic steering and 60:40 split seats.

Verdict: The Altroz is our pick here. It does miss out on some features compared to the Baleno but it is a fair trade off considering its affordable pricing and the additional features it gets over Baleno.

