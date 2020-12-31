Tata Altroz Turbo Teased In A New Blue Shade, Launching In January

Published On Dec 31, 2020 06:30 PM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz will be a prime competitor for the Hyundai i20 Turbo and Volkswagen Polo TSI

Tata Altroz will get a 110PS 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

The Altroz Turbo is likely to be offered with a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT, a first for Tata.

Likely to be priced a lakh over the standard petrol variants of the hatchback.

Tata has put out a teaser of the upcoming variant of the Altroz. The hatchback is all set to get a turbo-petrol engine on January 13. The teaser also shows the Altroz Turbo in a new blue colour with a glossy black roof.

The Altroz Turbo will get a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 110PS and 140Nm as per an RTO document. Transmission options could include a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic, the latter a first for Tata.

The Altroz’s figures are in line with the Polo and i20 Turbo, which both come with 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engines. The i20 produces 120PS and the Polo makes 110PS.

The RTO documents further revealed that the Altroz Turbo will come in four variants: XT, XT(O), XZ and XZ(O). The regular lineup also includes lower-spec XE, XM and XM+ variants. Addition of turbo petrol and possibly a DCT will appeal to buyers who are looking for something more exciting than the regular petrol engine.

Cosmetic enhancements on the Turbo variant will include a new colour and the ‘Turbo’ badging over the body. Other existing features will include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, projector headlamps, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, automatic climate control, a rear parking camera, cruise control and a semi-digital instrument panel.

The Tata Altroz retails from Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The turbo variants are likely to be priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh, which will include the manual and automatic options.

Read More on : Tata Altroz on road price