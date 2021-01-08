Tata Altroz To Get A New XZ+ Top-End Variant With More Features

Modified On Jan 08, 2021 06:24 PM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

This new variant will come with connected car technology and leatherette seats

The updated Altroz along with the new iTurbo variants will launch on January 13.

The Tata Altroz will get a new range-topping XZ+ variant with additional features.

So, the Altroz will be available in XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ+ variants.

The new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine will come with three variants: XT, XZ and XZ+.

The new blue shade will be available on all the variants starting from the XM+.

Tata is set to launch the turbocharged Altroz, christened iTurbo, along with a new top-spec variant on January 13. A leaked Tata training module states the highlights of the turbo variants as well as the updates for the existing variants. It also indicates the introduction of a new range-topping XZ+ variant.

Tata recently put out a teaser of the upcoming Altroz iTurbo which showcased it in a new Harbor Blue shade. The turbo-petrol will be available with the XT, XZ, and the new XZ+ variants. In total, the Altroz will be available in XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ+ trims.

The new XZ+ variant will add leatherette seats, auto up power windows, the Doodle app on the infotainment for personalised wallpaper and connected car technology, What 3 Words application, and Express Cool. The other existing features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, projector headlamps, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear AC vents, ambient lighting, a rear parking camera, cruise control, and a semi-digital instrument panel.

The XT iTurbo will be the most affordable turbo variant, equipped with new drive modes (City and Sport) and a new wheel cover. The XZ iTurbo will get two tweeters and a blacked-out roof. The new Harbor Blue shade will remain common for all the variants, starting from the XM+. All the variants, including the Turbo, will gain a new dual-tone black and light grey interior theme. The silver colour has been discontinued for the lineup.

Talking about the engine specifications, the Altroz Turbo will get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 110PS and 140Nm. In comparison to the naturally aspirated motor, the turbo engine produces 24PS and 27Nm more power and torque, respectively. It can sprint from 0-100km/hr in 13 seconds. The engine will come paired to a 5-speed manual. Seems like the expected 7-speed DCT option will be introduced later. The power figures of the Altroz Turbo are in line with the Hyundai i20 Turbo and Volkswagen Polo TSI, producing 120PS and 110PS, respectively.

The Altroz iTurbo is expected to be priced from Rs 7.5 lakh going up to Rs 9 lakh. If the automatic gearbox is also introduced, the price range could go close to the 10 lakh mark. Currently, the Altroz retails from Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source

Read More on : Altroz on road price