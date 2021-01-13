Tata Altroz iTurbo Pre-Bookings open; Customer Test Drives Now Underway

Modified On Jan 14, 2021 05:04 PM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

The Altroz iTurbo prices will be announced on January 22

Tata has announced the pre-bookings for the Altroz iTurbo for a token of Rs 11,000.

The test drives are scheduled to start on January 14.

The car gets a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 110PS and 140Nm.

Gets minor cosmetic upgrades and some new features.

Tata has unveiled the Altroz iTurbo ahead of its launch later this month. The pre-bookings are now open for a token of Rs 11,000. Dealerships will start receiving the units from January 14, and that’s also when the test drives will commence.

The Altroz iTurbo gets a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 110PS and 140Nm. The power figures have increased by 24PS and 27Nm compared to the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine. As of now, it only comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is reportedly on the cards, but Tata has declined to comment on it.

While the naturally aspirated engine features Eco and City drive modes, its iTurbo counterpart comes with Sport and City modes. The former helps deliver 25% more torque. Sure, the suspension and handling have undergone slight tweaks, but the overall riding experience remains as balanced as the regular Altroz. The car can go from 0-100 km/hr in 11.9 seconds. As per the MIDC cycle, the iTurbo is expected to offer fuel economy of 18.13 kmpl.

Cosmetic enhancements include the ‘iTurbo’ badging on the boot lid and the addition of a new Harbor Blue paint scheme. Inside the cabin, all the variants will now sport a dual-tone black and light grey theme. The turbo engine will feature in the XT, XZ, and the new top-end XZ+ variants. All in all, you have the XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants on offer as of now.

The new XZ+ variant gets a blacked-out roof, leatherette seats, two additional tweeters, connected car technology with 27 features, 70+ voice commands, auto-up power windows, and an Xpress Cool mode (new AC mode). Other existing features include cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, rear parking camera, and dual front airbags.

We are expecting the Tata Altroz iTurbo to demand at least a lakh more than the regular petrol variants. Currently, the Altroz retails from Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The iTurbo squarely aims to rival the recently launched Hyundai i20 Turbo and the Volkswagen Polo TSI.

