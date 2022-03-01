HomeNew CarsNewsTata Altroz DCT Unofficial Bookings Now Underway
Tata Altroz DCT Unofficial Bookings Now Underway

Published On Mar 01, 2022 12:34 PM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

For the first time since its launch, the hatchback will finally get an automatic gearbox option

tata altroz

  • Price announcement likely in the coming days. 

  • Sources suggest that the 83PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine will likely get the DCT option. 

  • Automatic transmission will likely be offered from the mid-spec XT variant. 

  • Might also get the Royal Blue colour that recently debuted on the Nexon. 

  • DCT variants could demand around a lakh over corresponding petrol variants. 

Select Tata dealerships have commenced unofficial bookings of the Altroz DCT (dual-clutch automatic), with prices likely to be announced in the coming days, according to sources. The automatic transmission is expected to be offered from the mid-spec XT variant. 

Dealers further suggest that the DCT gearbox will likely be paired with the 86PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor and not the 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. We’ll get to know the engine/gearbox combination once the launch nears. For reference, its third engine option is a 90PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, and currently, all are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. 

Tata recently teased the Altroz DCT, which will debut on the hatchback two years since its launch. It’s the first Tata car to feature this transmission, only seen on the Hyundai i20 among its rivals. For context, the Baleno gets an AMT, Jazz gets a CVT, and the Polo a torque converter automatic. 

tata altroz

The premium hatchback features automatic projector headlamps, a semi-digital instrument cluster, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

Dealer sources tell us that the DCT will probably command a premium of around a lakh over corresponding petrol-manual variants. For reference, the Altroz petrol ranges from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.79 lakh, while the turbo-petrol variants retail from 8.09 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

Read More on : Altroz on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Write your Comment on Tata Altroz

Read Full News
