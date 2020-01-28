Tata Nexon EV Launched At Rs 14 Lakh

Modified On Jan 28, 2020 01:30 PM By Dhruv.A for Tata Nexon EV

The all-electric Nexon is Rs 1.29 lakh more expensive than its top-spec ICE counterpart

Tata Nexon EV is available in three variants: XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX.

Its prices range between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh (introductory price).

It's powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack and a 129PS electric motor.

The Nexon EV can be fast-charged to 80 per cent in 60 minutes.

Tata Motor has 100 fast chargers across India and plans to expand that number to 300 in eight cities by March 2020.

It comes with a free 3.3kW AC home charger that takes 8 hours for a full charge.

You can buy the Nexon EV at 60 dealerships across 22 cities making it the most widely available EV as of now.

Tata Motors has finally marked a full-blown entry into the EV market for private buyers with the Nexon EV electric car. Its prices range between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh spanning between three variant options: XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX.

Variant Ex-showroom India Prices XM Rs 13.99 lakh XZ+ Rs 14.99 lakh XZ+ LUX Rs 15.99 lakh

Colour options: Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White and Moonlit Silver.

The main highlight of the Nexon EV is its range of 312km, supported by a 30.2kWh battery pack which gets an 8-year/1.60 lakh km warranty. It can be charged to the 80 per cent mark through a DC fast charger in 60 minutes while a 3.3kW AC fast charger for home can juice it up to 100 per cent in eight hours. The latter is included in the cost of the EV. You can even charge it through a simple 15A socket but you might have to leave it plugged for an entire night.

If you run out of range on the road then there’s an on-demand mobile charging facility in five cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad. This service will going to expand in the near future.

The Nexon EV derives power from a 129PS/245Nm electric motor that comes paired to a single-speed transmission. Equipped with a torque boost function, Tata claims the Nexon EV will hit 0-100kmph in under 10 seconds. It also gets multiple driving modes: Drive and Sport.

The Nexon EV also offers plenty of features such as auto projector headlamps with LED DRLs, sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and Harman sound system. It gets OTA (over the air) software updates for the infotainment unit and the ZConnect connected car tech which is free for the first year.

Safety equipment on board includes dual airbags with EBD, hill hold and hill descent assist, cornering fog lamps and rear parking camera with sensors. Tata will be offering a 3year/1.25 lakh km warranty on the car which can be extended to 5 years. It will also get a doorstep servicing option.

The Tata Nexon EV is a more affordable alternative to the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. However, it will have to fend off competition from Mahindra XUV300 EV in the near future.

- Tata Nexon EV Battery Draining First Drive Review

Read More on : Nexon EV Automatic