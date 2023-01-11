Modified On Jan 11, 2023 01:41 PM By Sonny for Hyundai IONIQ 6

The sleek electric sedan promises a range of up to 547km

Ioniq 6 features an extremely aerodynamic profile for improved range.

Globally debuted with a 77.4kWh battery pack with choice of single- or dual-motor setups.

It has a peak estimated range of up to 547km from the single motor setup

Features similar dashboard layout as Ioniq 5 with integrated screens under one large glass.

The Ioniq 6 is unlikely to be launched in India.

The second Hyundai model built on the brand’s dedicated EV platform, E-GMP, is the Ioniq 6. It is an electric sedan with an aerodynamically optimised shape inspired by streamliner trains of the past. It made its global debut in mid-2022 and is now being showcased at the Auto Expo alongside the newly launched Ioniq 5.

Ioniq 6 Design

The Ioniq 6 has the same Parametric Pixel styling details that feature on the Ioniq 5. Its sloped roofline and windownline enhances its aerodynamic shape, while it also has sporty details like the integrated rear lip spoiler. The EV platform enables the Ioniq 6 to feature short overhangs and an elongated wheelbase for more cabin space.

Ioniq 6 Range & Performance

Under the skin, the Ioniq 6 is globally offered with a 77.4kWh battery pack with the choice of two drivetrains - a single electric motor driving the rear wheels and rated at 228PS, or a dual-motor AWD setup rated at 325PS. The model showcased features the single-motor setup. Hyundai states a peak range of up to 547km from the single-motor variant, while the dual-motor setup is estimated to deliver up to 500km.

Ioniq 6 Interior

The Hyundai electric sedan gets the choice of a white or blacked out cabin with a similar dashboard layout. It has an integrated dual monitor setup with two 12.3-inch screens under one piece of glass. The Ioniq 6 also features dual-tone ambient lighting, a bridge-type centre console with storage underneath, and a drive selector stalk behind the steering wheel.

Ioniq 6 Eco Materials

As seen with the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 also uses sustainable materials around the cabin. Depending on the market and trim, it gets the choice of eco-process leather or recycled PET fabric for the seats, bio PET fabric for the headliner, and carpet made from recycled fishing nets. Additionally, the side cladding uses recycled pigment paint from end-of-life tires among other bio paint elements.

Ioniq 6 Launch

The first of Hyundai’s EV-only range has only just debuted in India with the Ioniq 5. The Ioniq 6 is unlikely to be introduced in India, especially as buyers here prefer SUVs and hatchbacks over sedans. Globally, the Ioniq 6 acts as a rival to the likes of the Tesla Model 3.