Skoda Kushaq Previews Engine And Transmission Options For Volkswagen Taigun

Published On Mar 22, 2021 06:29 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun and the recently unveiled Skoda Kushaq will share their underpinnings.

This means they will use the same platform, engine, and transmission options.

The Taigun will get two turbo-petrol engines: 115PS 1.0-litre three-cylinder and 150PS 1.5-litre four-cylinder units.

While a 6-speed manual transmission will come as standard, the smaller engine will get a 6-speed automatic and the bigger one will get a 7-speed dual clutch automatic.

Expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh just like the Skoda Kushaq.

Skoda recently unveiled the Kushaq compact SUV which is set to debut in the coming months. Meanwhile, Volkswagen is gearing up to introduce the Taigun SUV this week. Both the Kushaq and Taigun share their underpinnings, including the platform, engine and transmission options. Both will compete primarily with the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Skoda is offering the Kushaq with two turbo-petrol engines. It gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit that’s also seen on the Polo, Vento and Rapid, but in a different tune. The unit is rated at 115PS (+5PS more) and 175Nm, paired to 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmission.

The other engine is the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit borrowed from the bigger Skoda Karoq. It produces 150PS and 250Nm, paired to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic). It features auto idle auto start/stop and Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) which activates or deactivates two out of the four cylinders based on the power requirement and driving style to improve fuel efficiency.

The Taigun will be based on the same MQB A0 IN platform, which has been heavily localised for India. Its styling will be entirely different, although the dimensions should be similar.

The Skoda Kushaq features ventilated front seats, a tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, a sunroof, ambient lighting, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and connected car technology. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and ESC (electronic stability control). The Taigun should offer similar features if not more.

Volkswagen is expected to launch the Taigun soon after the Kushaq price announcement, which will happen in June 2021. Expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh, it will rival the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos as well as the Skoda Kushaq.