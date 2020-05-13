Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV With A Claimed Range Of Upto 500km Teased

Published On May 13, 2020 08:00 AM By Sonny

Skoda’s first electric SUV would be offered in both RWD and AWD versions

Details of the new Skoda electric SUV revealed with a first look under camouflage.

Will be offered with three battery pack options: 50kWh, 64kWh and 82kWh.

All three will be rear-wheel-drive while the biggest battery will also be offered with two all-wheel drive variants.

The smallest battery offers upto 340km of range while the biggest battery offers upto 500km.

New Enyaq iV to get an AWD RS variant as well with 306PS of power and upto 460km of range.

Skoda recently teased its first electric SUV offering called the Enyaq iV with some powertrain details too. The Czech manufacturer promises to offer it in a wide range of variants including a sporty RS version as well.

The Enyaq iV will be offered with three different battery capacities and choice of rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive drivetrains. Its base model will feature a 50kWh battery to power the 109kW (148PS) electric motor that will drive the rear wheels and Skoda claims a range of upto 340km. The next variant of the Enyaq iV gets a 64kWh battery, a more powerful motor (179PS) and will do up to 390km on a full charge.

The biggest battery option for the Skoda Enyaq iV will be a 82kWh pack which claims to offer 500km of range with an electric motor rated at 204PS of power. Skoda will offer this battery with the two AWD variants which will add an electric motor to the front axle. The standard AWD Enyaq iV 80X will offer a total performance rated at 265PS while the AWD RS version will have 306PS of power. In RS-spec, the Enyaq iV will be capable of sprinting from nought to 100kmph in 6.2 seconds. Both AWD variants are said to have a range of up to 460km.

Skoda states that the batteries will have a charging capacity of up to 125kW which would allow fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent in forty minutes. Skoda is yet to reveal the weight of the Enyaq iV but has released its dimensions. It will be 4648mm long, 1877mm wide and 1618mm tall. The cabin promises to be spacious thanks to Volkswagen Group’s dedicated electric platform, the MEB, and its boot will offer a luggage capacity of 585 litres, which means it will be launched as a five-seater SUV. Since the Enyaq is similar in size to the Kodiaq it could get a 7-seater or 6-seater version in the future.

While the Enyaq iV has only been shared wearing camouflage, we can make out some of the visual details. It gets distinct LED headlamps, unique alloy wheels and what seems like a taller grille design. In profile, the Enyaq iV seems to have a sloped roofline that gives it the appeal of a sporty crossover. Some of the sharper aesthetics like the sporty bumper and the integrated roof spoiler could hint that the test mule shown here might be the RS version of the electric SUV. The charging port is located on the rear quarter panel where most fuel-filler caps are positioned.

The Skoda Enyaq iV is expected to make its global debut in the second half of 2020. It is unlikely to be introduced in India anytime soon. The three electric SUVs currently available here are the Hyundai Kona Electric, MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV. The Enyaq is considerably bigger than all of them.