Select Hyundai Verna Trims Get Wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay

Published On May 14, 2021 11:41 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Verna

The top-spec SX (O) and SX (O) Turbo still get wired connectivity for mobile phone applications

The Verna is the only compact sedan to now offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

This feature is, however, limited to the mid-spec S+ and SX.

Features LED headlamps, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car technology, rear disc brakes, up to six airbags, and front and rear parking sensors.

The Verna is priced from Rs 9.19 lakh to Rs 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Hyundai Verna’s mid-spec S+ and SX now feature segment-first Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The top-spec SX(O) and SX (O) Turbo haven’t got these updates.

The S+ and SX come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the top-spec ones pack an advanced version of the same, featuring HD display and Blue Link connected car technology.

The Hyundai Verna has got LED headlamps, a fully digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, paddle shifters (for the Turbo variant), push-button start/stop, automatic AC, rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, cruise control, and adjustable driver seat.

Passenger safety is covered by up to six airbags, hill start assist, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring, and rear disc brakes.

There are three engine options: a 115PS/144Nm 1.5-litre petrol, a 115PS/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel, and a 120PS/172Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. The first two come with a 6-speed manual, while the turbo-petrol engine gets a 7-speed DCT as standard. The petrol and diesel motors can also be mated to an optional CVT and 6-speed AT, respectively.

The Verna currently retails from Rs 9.19 lakh to Rs 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It recently got a price hike of up to Rs 14,000. The five-seater sedan rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , Skoda Rapid , VW Vento , and the Toyota Yaris .

