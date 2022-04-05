Select Honda Dealerships Now Accepting Bookings For The City Hybrid

Published On Apr 05, 2022 06:08 PM By Rohit for Honda City Hybrid

Honda will reveal the India-spec City Hybrid on April 14 and could launch it by May

The City Hybrid will be the most affordable car in India to get the self-charging tech.

It could offer a mileage of up to 28kmpl, up by ~10kmpl compared to the petrol City.

To get a dual-motor setup with a 98PS 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

Honda could offer the sportier looking Thai-spec RS version in India as part of cosmetic upgrades.

Additional features on board could include auto-emergency braking and lane keep assist as part of ADAS.

Expected to be priced around Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda recently confirmed that it will be unveiling the India-spec City Hybrid on April 14. Ahead of the event, select dealerships have now started taking unofficial bookings for the hybrid-powered sedan.

The City Hybrid will be the most affordable mass-market car in India to get a strong self-charging hybrid tech on board followed by the Toyota Camry. This could help the hybrid variant of the sedan to offer a claimed mileage of up to 28kmpl, almost 10kmpl more than that of its petrol-powered version.

Honda will equip it with its latest eHEV hybrid powertrain, which gets a dual-motor setup along with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (98PS/127Nm). Its most powerful electric motor will produce 109PS/253Nm. The carmaker will provide it with an e-CVT (electronic CVT) gearbox that will send power to the front wheels. It can be driven on pure EV mode, petrol mode or even on a mixture of both.

We believe Honda will bring the Thai-spec City RS (offered in the hybrid guise) to India. It features cosmetic enhancements over the standard model, including sportier bumpers, a revised grille, and boot lid spoiler. Expect it to pack a host of equipment as well such as a semi-digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen, and auto AC. Honda could also offer it with a segment-first Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that include lane keep assist and auto-emergency braking.

The City Hybrid is expected to make its way to India by May and could be priced around Rs 18 lakh ballpark (ex-showroom). It won’t have any direct rivals in India.