Second-gen Hyundai Creta Teased In First Official Sketches

Modified On Feb 01, 2020 01:24 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2020

It will be unveiled on February 6 at the Auto Expo and will go on sale by March 2020

The new Creta will bear similarities to its Chinese version (the ix25).

Will share the powertrain options with the Kia Seltos- a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines and the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Likely to get a variety of new features including connected car tech and a panoramic sunroof.

Expected to be offered with a starting price of under Rs 10 lakh.

Key rivals include the Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks.

Hyundai is all set to bring the second-gen Creta to India. But before it is officially launched, the Korean carmaker will showcase the SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 . It has now released the official sketches of the India-spec SUV and has stated that it will be unveiled on February 6, at 1:30pm.

(Pictured: Hyundai ix25)

From the design sketches, it is pretty clear that it will have a lot in common with its Chinese counterpart, the second-gen ix25. It gets Hyundai’s new Sensuous 2.0 design language that first featured on the Venue. However, compared to the ix25 its front grille has changed and as seen in the sketches, it will get a Venue-like cascading grille.

Hyundai will offer the second-gen Creta with LED DRLs that will be positioned above the projector headlamp units just like its Chinese avatar. The rear too seems similar to the ix25 with LED lights mimicking the DRLs up front. When viewed from the side, it appears to be boxy and muscular with cladding along the sides and on the flared wheel arches.

The second-gen of Hyundai’s compact SUV will share its BS6 powertrain options with the Kia Seltos . It will be offered with a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with the Seltos’ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. The 1.5-litre petrol will get a CVT, the 1.5-litre diesel will get a 6-speed torque converter and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol will get a 7-speed DCT.

On the features front, it is expected to get an automatic parking brake, connected car tech, up to 10.25-inch touchscreen system like the Seltos, and a panoramic sunroof as its prime features.

Hyundai is expected to price the new Creta around same as its Kia counterpart . We expect it to be offered with a starting price of under Rs 10 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 17 lakh for the top-spec variant. It will continue to fight it out with rivals like the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Renault Captur and Duster. The upcoming Volkswagen compact SUV and Skoda compact SUV will also compete with the second-gen Creta from early 2021.

