Modified On Jul 15, 2022 12:53 PM By Tarun

If you’re an existing Renault customer, you’re in for hefty loyalty benefits

For the month of July 2022, Renault is offering discounts of up to Rs 84,000 on the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. You can avail cash, exchange, corporate and scrappage benefits with these models. If you’re an existing Renault car owner and planning to buy a new one, you can get loyalty benefits, which include special interest rates, additional discounts, extended warranty and AMC packages.

Here are the model-wise offers:

Model Cash discount Exchange offer Corporate discount Loyalty Benefits Total Kwid Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 37,000 Up to Rs 67,000 Triber Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 44,000 Up to Rs 84,000 Kiger - - Up To Rs 10,000 Up To Rs 55,000 Up to Rs 65,000

All three models are available with scrappage exchange benefit of Rs 10,000.

The base-spec RXE variant of all the three models does not get any cash, exchange, corporate offers, and loyalty benefits.

The entry-level Renault Kwid can be had with offers of up to Rs 67,000, including a cash discount of Rs 5,000.

The 1-litre variants get an exchange discount of Rs 15,000, while the 0.8-litre variants get Rs 10,000 off for the same.

The hatchback is priced from 4.64 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

Renault is offering massive savings on the Triber, of up to Rs 84,000. You can avail of a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

The recently launched Limited Edition of the Triber is available only with loyalty benefits.

Renault Triber price ranges from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh.

The Renault Kiger doesn’t get any cash or exchange offers, but a massive loyalty benefit of up to Rs 55,000.

The subcompact SUV retails from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.62 lakh.

Note: These offers are applicable to select models (and variants) and may vary from one State to the other. For exact discounts, please contact your nearest dealership.