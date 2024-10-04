Save Over Rs 1 Lakh On Honda Cars This Festive Season

Modified On Oct 04, 2024 11:26 AM By Yashika for Honda Elevate

In addition, Honda has introduced an improved warranty extension for both new and existing customers, offering coverage for up to 7 years or unlimited kilometres

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 1.14 lakh are available on the fifth-gen Honda City.

The Amaze comes with benefits of up to Rs 1.12 lakh.

Honda Elevate gets total benefits of up to Rs 75,000.

Honda City Hybrid enjoys offers of up to Rs 90,000.

Offers are only valid till the end of October 2024.

The festive season offers have started rolling out and Honda has introduced various benefits to capitalise on its festive season sales across its entire portfolio, including the Honda City Hybrid. However, the brand has not provided any finer details of how these benefits are divided into cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses for any of its models. Below are the model-wise offer details, valid till the end of October.

Note: Honda is offering a 3-year free maintenance package, valid for up to 3 years or 30,000 km (whichever is earlier) as part of the October offers.

Honda Amaze

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.12 lakh

Customers looking for the top-spec VX and Elite variants of the Honda Amaze can get the aforementioned offers.

That said, customers opting for the base-spec E and mid-spec S variants can get total benefits of Rs 82,000 and Rs 92,000, respectively.

Honda’s sub-4m sedan is priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh.

Honda City Hybrid

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 90,000

Honda is offering the Honda City Hybrid with a total discount of up to Rs 90,000, depending on the models or variants selected.

Prices of the Honda City Hybrid range from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.55 lakh.

Fifth-gen Honda City

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.14 lakh

The carmaker is offering the Honda City sedan with a total discount of up to Rs 1.14 lakh, depending on the models or variants selected.

It is priced from Rs 11.82 lakh to Rs 16.35 lakh.

Honda Elevate

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 75,000

Honda is offering the Elevate SUV with total benefits of up to Rs 75,000. The discount may vary upon the model or variant selected.

The Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 16.43 lakh.

Extended Warranty Periods

Honda has also introduced improved warranty packages for both new and existing Honda customers.You can now avail warranty extension for up to 7 years/ unlimited km. The scheme is applicable on all petrol variants of the Honda Elevate, City, Civic, City Hybrid, Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V.

Notes

The above-mentioned offers are valid until stock lasts.

The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

