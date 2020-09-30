Renault Triber Gets Dearer By Up To Rs 13,000

Published On Sep 30, 2020 02:20 PM By Rohit for Renault Triber

The price revision applies to both MT- and AMT-equipped variants of the crossover MPV

The Triber is now priced from Rs 5.12 lakh to Rs 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Prices of the MT-equipped variants have gone up by up to Rs 5,000.

Prices of the AMT-equipped variants hiked by up to Rs 12,000.

Except for the base-spec RXE variant, all variants are offered with the AMT gearbox.

Renault to introduce a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine on the Triber soon.

Renault launched the Triber AMT in May 2020 and has now hiked the prices of all AMT- as well as MT-equipped variants of the crossover MPV. Here’s a look at the variant-wise price hike:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference RXE Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 5.12 lakh +Rs 13,000 RXL Rs 5.85 lakh Rs 5.89 lakh +Rs 4,000 RXL AMT Rs 6.18 lakh Rs 6.29 lakh +Rs 11,000 RXT Rs 6.35 lakh Rs 6.39 lakh +Rs 4,000 RXT AMT Rs 6.68 lakh Rs 6.79 lakh +Rs 11,000 RXZ Rs 6.89 lakh Rs 6.94 lakh +Rs 5,000 RXZ AMT Rs 7.22 lakh Rs 7.34 lakh +Rs 12,000

all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

The prices of the MT-equipped variants have been hiked by up to Rs 5,000, while the base-spec RXE is costlier by Rs 13,000. Apart from the RXE variant, all others are offered with an AMT gearbox as well. Their prices have shot up by up to Rs 12,000.

Renault offers the Triber with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 72PS and 96Nm and comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It will soon introduce a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm) on the crossover MPV that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 . This unit is likely to come paired to a 5-speed manual as well as a CVT automatic.

The Triber is offered with a modular seating layout to accommodate seven passengers. While its only direct rival is the Datsun GO+, it also takes on mid-size hatchbacks such as the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios as well as the Ford Freestyle and Figo.

