Renault Lodgy To Be Discontinued By April 2020

Renault’s people mover will neither get an upgrade nor a petrol engine in the BS6 era

Renault-Nissan to discontinue diesel engines in the BS6 era.

The Lodgy is currently offered with a 1.5-litre DCi diesel engine in two states of tune: 85PS/200Nm and 110PS/245Nm.

Once the Lodgy faces the axe, the Triber will be the only 7-seater from Renault.

It is priced between Rs 8.63 lakh and Rs 12.11 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The BS6 deadline is soon approaching and many carmakers have already shifted their focus from diesel models to petrol-only offerings. Renault is one such brand as it has announced that it will stop selling diesel vehicles in the BS6 era . It has also stated that its MPV, the Lodgy , will soon be phased out and won’t get any upgrades.

Currently, the Lodgy is offered with a 1.5-litre DCi diesel engine that makes 85PS of power and 200Nm of torque in the Std, RxE, and RxL variants whereas it produces 110PS and 245Nm in the top-spec RxZ variant. While Renault offers the Lodgy with a 5-speed manual gearbox in the Std, RxE, and RxL variants, it gets a 6-speed manual transmission option in the top-spec RxZ variant.

Once the Lodgy is discontinued, the Triber will be the only MPV in Renault India’s portfolio. The Lodgy is priced between Rs 8.63 lakh and Rs 12.11 lakh while the Triber, being a sub-4m MPV, is priced between Rs 4.95 lakh and Rs 6.63 lakh.

Besides the discontinuation of the Lodgy, Renault will be launching the BS6 versions of its models including the Kwid facelift which was spotted testing recently . The French brand is also working on its sub-4m SUV that will be introduced in the second half of 2020. Additionally, Renault will also roll out an automatic transmission version of the Triber next year.

(All prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

