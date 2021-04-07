Now Scrap Your Old Vehicle And Get A New One At A Mahindra Dealership Itself

Published On Apr 07, 2021 02:53 PM By Tarun

The manufacturer will handle the entire process if you trade in your old vehicle for a new Mahindra

The vehicle scrappage policy, which was announced as part of Budget 2021, will be effective from October this year.

If you are trading in an old vehicle for a new Mahindra, the dealership will take care of the entire scrapping, exchanging, and valuation process.

Mahindra dealerships will evaluate the vehicle and get the final quotation.

This service is only applicable if you are opting for a new Mahindra car.

Those scrapping their old car for a new one will be entitled to certain benefits from the government and the manufacturer.

Mahindra has teamed up with Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Limited (CERO) for vehicle scrappage solutions. This deal brings benefits for those looking to scrap their old vehicle for a new Mahindra car.

Any buyer looking to trade in their old car for a new Mahindra can now do it at a Mahindra dealership itself. This eliminates the need to visit the local RTO or a vehicle scrapping agency. In the wake of COVID-19, Mahindra is even offering a home service for car valuation.

Mahindra dealerships will evaluate the vehicle to get its exchange/scrappage value. Once this process is complete, the dealership will offer vehicle pickup, transportation, and proper dismantling at CERO scrap yards. CERO will also issue a certificate of deposit/destruction.

This certificate has to be presented to the Mahindra dealership to claim eligible benefits depending on the value of the scrapped car and the one you are going to buy. Mahindra has already started this service, way ahead of the commencement of the vehicle scrappage policy.

The new vehicle scrappage policy will be effective from October 1 for private vehicles. Privately owned cars older than 20 years and commercial vehicles older than 15 years will have to go through a vehicle fitness test. If declared unfit, the vehicle will have to be scrapped.

In a bid to encourage people to scrap their old vehicles, the government as well as manufacturers have rolled out certain benefits. Based on the value of the car, you will be entitled to a 4-6 percent rebate from the government and an additional 5 percent discount from the manufacturer. However, you can avail these benefits only if you scrap your old car and buy a new one.