Modified On Feb 16, 2021 04:48 PM By Sonny for Renault Kiger

Kiger owners can opt to add a smattering of chrome to their new car for that extra shiny look

The Renault Kiger was unveiled in January and has just been launched in India. The new sub-compact SUV packs some distinctive Renault styling that bears resemblance to the likes of the Kwid and Triber. In addition, the carmaker is offering a host of official accessories for the Kiger, most of which involve chrome. Here’s a closer look at what you can choose from:

EXTERIOR

Front bumper chrome: Adds strip of chrome to the bottom of the headlamp housings.

Grille chrome garnish: Chrome strip along the bottom of the grille.

Grille chrome liner: Chrome strip along the bonnet line, above the grille.

Window frame kit: Adds chrome insert along the bottom edge of the Kiger’s window line.

Tailgate chrome: Adds chrome strip along the bottom edge of the tailgate only. Looks odd without additional rear bumper chrome.

Rear bumper chrome: Small chrome strips surrounding the rear reflector that flank the tailgate.

Body side cladding with chrome: Renault offers the option of additional cladding on the Kiger's doors, along with some chrome of course.

Chrome on outside rearview mirror: This strip sits above the turn indicators on the ORVMs.

Door scuttles: Small black inserts above and below the door handle which don’t seem to offer any functional purpose.

Alloy wheel inserts: The Kiger gets diamond-cut 16-inch alloys with geometric shapes cut out of them. Those cutouts can feature coloured inserts for added style.

Related: Take A Closer Look At The New Renault Kiger In These 10 Pictures

Mud flaps: A functional accessory to protect the underside of your car from dirt and water being kicked up by the tyres. It also protects those driving right behind you.

INTERIOR

Armrest console organiser: The Kiger has a central armrest with storage that can help you keep things a bit organised to make the best use of that space.

Trunk light: A useful feature, housed in the left corner of the boot.

3D floor mats: Textured floor mats with a pattern design inspired by the Kiger.

The Renault Kiger will also get a few optional feature accessories which have not been detailed yet, like front parking sensors and air purifier, so stay tuned for those updates.

Renault has priced the Kiger from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It goes up against the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza and others. Bookings for the new sub-4m SUV are underway, with deliveries slated to begin from March 2021.

Read More on : Kiger AMT