The Kiger subcompact SUV has been on sale since February 2021

Renault’s Kiger has hit the 50,000 production milestone at its Chennai plant. To commemorate this landmark, Renault has introduced a new Stealth Black hue to the colour pallete of the SUV. It is now available in seven paint options including four dual-tone choices. The new Stealth Black shade, however, will be exclusive to the RXT(O) and RXZ trims.

Since its inception in 2021, the Kiger has been the flagbearer for the French automaker in the highly contentious sub-compact SUV segment. It recently got a yearly update in the form of a few cosmetic revisions, a new turbo variant, and feature additions. Adding value to the overall package is the safety quotient of the sub-compact SUV which boasts a 4-star safety rating for adult protection in the Global NCAP crash tests.

It is worth noting that Renault also exports the Kiger from its Indian facilities, so not all of the 50,000 units produced have been sold in India.

RENAULT KIGER ACHIEVES 50,000 PRODUCTION MILESTONE IN INDIA

Introduces the New Stealth Black colour to celebrate the milestone

Ø Rolls out the 50,000th Sporty Smart & Stunning Renault KIGER at its plant in Chennai

Ø All-new Stealth Black exterior colour introduced to commemorate the achievement, further enhancing the stunning quotient of the Renault KIGER

Ø Best in class colour range - Seven attractive colours with an option of four Dual- tone colour combinations

Ø Awarded with 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety by Global NCAP and is also among Top 2 in the J.D. Power 2021 India Initial Quality Study (IQS) in the Compact SUV Segment

Chennai, July 04, 2022: Renault, the Number one European brand in India, has rolled out the 50,000th Renault KIGER from its plant in Chennai. Staying true to its commitment to keep building on the success of the Renault KIGER and to celebrate this milestone, Renault India has introduced a new Stealth Black exterior colour in the Renault KIGER range.

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “Offering a strong value proposition in terms of distinctive design, smart features, leading safety, quality and performance, Renault KIGER has found widespread acceptance among its customers. It has proved its mettle in the most competitive compact SUV segment in India and the 50,000th production milestone, despite the pandemic and ongoing semiconductor crisis, is yet another testament to the success of Renault KIGER in this challenging segment. This Sporty, Smart & Stunning SUV is an important contributor to our progress in India and has been instrumental in placing India among Renault’s top five global markets. We are confident that Renault KIGER will continue to garner tremendous customer response and further bolster the brand's growth in India and overseas.”

An outcome of a collaboration between the design teams in France and India, the Renault KIGER is the third global car that was launched in India first, before it being introduced globally. Following its successful launch in India in 2021, the sub-four meter B-SUV is now also available to customers in South Africa, Indonesia, East African Region, (Kenya, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia) Seychelles, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Bermuda and Brunei.

Renault recently enhanced the value proposition of the Renault KIGER with the introduction of MY22 edition. Available in two engine options 1.0L Energy Engine in MT & EASY-R AMT transmissions and 1.0L Turbo in MT & X-TRONIC CVT transmissions, the Renault KIGER offers enhanced driving experience and comfort with Wireless Smartphone Charge and Cruise Control functions. The Renault KIGER MY22 Turbo range features New Tailgate Chrome Insert, Front Skid Plate, TURBO Door Decals along with 40.64 cm Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels with Red Wheel Caps, making the exteriors more stunning and sporty . Additionally, the Renault KIGER range will be now available in a new colour option – Stealth Black in the RXT(0) and RXZ variants in both engine options. Renault KIGER boasts of best-in-class colour range offering seven attractive colours with an option of four Dual-tone combinations.

Renault KIGER is one of the most affordable offerings in the compact SUV segment with cost-effective maintenance. Renault KIGER has been recognized with multiple awards in the compact SUV category, highlighting its success in the Indian market. Powered by a world-class turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, it not only offers more performance and a sporty drive, but also boasts best-in-segment fuel efficiency of 20.5 KM/L.

Renault KIGER is compliant with all the current safety requirements for the Indian market and even goes beyond to protect both passengers and pedestrians. Recently, the Renault KIGER has been awarded with the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. For driver & front passenger safety, the Renault KIGER comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). It also hosts a range of safety features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, which ensure safety while driving on the road. Additionally, Renault KIGER also features an impact sensing door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests, and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat.

