Renault Kiger 1-litre Turbo-Petrol CVT vs 1-litre AMT: Real-world Fuel Efficiency Compared

Published On Sep 27, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

The Kiger’s two petrol engines, although the same in displacement, get two different automatic gearboxes. Let’s see how frugal they are in the real world

Renault’s offering in the sub-4m SUV space is the Kiger. The SUV, along with its cousin, the Nissan Magnite, is one of the most affordable models in its segment. It is offered with a set of 1-litre petrol engines: a 1-litre naturally aspirated or the other a 1-litre turbocharged unit. While both get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, it’s in terms of automatic transmission that they have their uniqueness. The former comes with a 5-speed AMT, while the latter gets a CVT.

In this story, let’s compare the real-world mileage figures of both the automatic transmissions. First, let’s get the basics out of the way:

Engine

1-litre N.A.

1-litre Turbo-Petrol

Power

72PS

100PS

Torque

96Nm

160Nm

Transmission

5-speed AMT

5-speed CVT

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

20kmpl

18.24kmpl

Tested Fuel Efficiency (City)

13.54kmpl

12.88kmpl

Tested Fuel Efficiency (Highway)

19kmpl

17.02kmpl

Also Read: Renault Kiger CVT vs AMT: Which Automatic To Buy?

Based on the mileage figures achieved during our tests, the AMT-equipped model has an edge of around 1kmpl in the city and of almost 2kmpl on the highway over its CVT counterpart. Let’s see what fuel efficiency you can expect depending on your usage:

SUV

City:Highway (50:50)

City:Highway (25:75)

City:Highway (75:25)

Kiger 1-litre AMT

15.81kmpl

17.25kmpl

14.58kmpl

Kiger 1-litre Turbo-Petrol CVT

14.66kmpl

15.75kmpl

13.71kmpl

Also ReadRenault Kiger CVT vs Nissan Magnite CVT: Real-world Fuel Efficiency Compared

If your drive is equally divided in the city and on the highway, expect the AMT and CVT equipped variants of the Kiger to differ by around 1kmpl in their mileage. However, for those who travel frequently, the 1-litre AMT version will prove to be more frugal, both in the city and on the highway.

These fuel economy figures can also vary based on your driving pattern and your car’s health. What kind of fuel efficiency have you been getting from your 1-litre AMT or 1-litre CVT-equipped variant of the Kiger? Let us know in the comments below.

