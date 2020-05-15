Nissan Will Now Sanitise Your Car For Free

Published On May 15, 2020 01:03 PM By Dhruv

Nissan customers can have their cars disinfected before they start driving again after the lockdown

Initiative is part of Nissan’s ‘We Sanitise to Protect U' camp.

It will run from May 15 to June 30.

All Nissan and Datsun vehicles covered.

Major touchpoints inside and outside the car will be disinfected for free.

Customers can pay for a full inside/outside sanitisation.

Nissan India has revealed that it will sanitise the cars of its customers free of cost. The carmaker will call customers between May 15 and June 30 and invite them to dealerships for antimicrobial sanitisation.

As part of this process, Nissan dealerships will sanitise all major touchpoints inside and outside the car including door handles, the steering wheel, and gear knob.

Customers who want to go a step further can also request a full sanitisation of the car. They will, however, be required to pay for this service. As part of the full sanitisation package, Nissan will use fogging equipment inside the car to clean places like AC ducts and the carpets. The exterior of the car will also be thoroughly disinfected.

This service will be provided under the ‘We Sanitize to Protect U' camp, which will run from May 15 to June 30. In other news, Nissan will soon be launching the Kicks facelift in India. You can read more about it here.