New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line To Be Launched In India On This Date

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is essentially a sportier-looking alternative to the international-spec third-generation Tiguan that was showcased globally in September 2023

It will likely be sold as a CBU (completely built unit) in India.

Exterior highlights include dual pod headlights, 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and ‘R’ badges on the grille and front doors.

Likely to have an all-black cabin theme with black upholstery.

To be equipped with features such as a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display and heated and ventilated front seats.

Safety kit will include multiple airbags, electronic parking brake, and level 2 ADAS.

Expected to use the same 190 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the current-spec Tiguan.

Could be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is set to go on sale on our shores on April 14, 2025 and has been teased for our market for the first time. Volkswagen first revealed the new-generation Tiguan globally in September 2023, and now its sportier version, the ‘R-Line’ is coming to India, which is likely to be sold as a CBU (completely built unit). Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Tiguan R-Line.

Looks Sporty

The overall design of the Tiguan R-Line resembles its regular version. It features twin-pod LED headlights with LED DRL strips, connected by a gloss black trim that includes an ‘R’ badge to set it apart from the regular model. There are large air intake channels on the bumper that have diamond-shaped accents. It rides on dual-tone 20-inch alloy wheels, and also features an ‘R’ badge on the front doors.

At the rear, the Tiguan R Line features connected LED taillights with pixelated details and the ‘Tiguan’ logo on the tailgate. Similar to the front bumper, the rear bumper also incorporates diamond-shaped elements.

Cabin And Features

Being a sportier version of the Tiguan, the Tiguan R-Line will likely boast an all-black cabin theme along with black seat upholstery. The dashboard could feature a gloss black strip running across its length with lighting elements in it. Volkswagen has equipped the Tiguan R-Line with amenities like a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display and heated and ventilated front seats with electronic adjustments.

In terms of safety, it gets multiple airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic parking brake. It could also be offered with some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, including lane keep assist, forward collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The India-spec model is expected to be powered by the same 2-litre TSI engine as the current-spec model, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 190 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*DCT =Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is expected to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5 Aircross.

