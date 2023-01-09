Published On Jan 09, 2023 01:10 PM By Tarun

The new Honda is expected with a strong-hybrid powertrain

Honda’s new SUV will carry an upright and bold stance with full LED lighting..

To get flared wheel arches, body cladding, chunky wheels, and roof rails for a crossover SUV appeal.

To feature a large touchscreen system, electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Should come with the City’s 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrains.

Could be a standout in its segment with ADAS and strong-hybrid combination.

Honda’s finally shed some light on its upcoming big launch. The Japanese carmaker has released the first design sketch of its compact SUV. The new SUV is due for a debut by summer 2023, so probably around April-May this year.

The Honda SUV looks bold and prominent with an upright stance and grille . It sports sleek LED DRLs which surround the bonnet line and the large wraparound LED headlamps. The front bumper looks muscular, carrying circular LED fog lamps and a scuff plate. It shall also give out a rugged-appeal with the flared wheel arches, body cladding, roof rails, and chunky wheels.

It should be a premium offering with niceties such as large touchscreen display, a semi-digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera. Moreover, the SUV should feature ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), which is already seen on the Honda City hybrid.

Honda is expected to equip its new SUV with the City’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, along with the 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain. While the naturally aspirated motor could get the option of a manual and an automatic, the strong-hybrid would come with an e-CVT (single speed transmission). The 1.5-litre diesel engine option is unlikely to be offered.

Honda’s new SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Toyota Hyryder , MG Astor , Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara , Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun . The Grand Vitara and Hyryder already get the strong hybrid powertrain but they don’t get ADAS. With these two highlights, the Honda SUV could be a standout in the compact SUV segment as of now.

