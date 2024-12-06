Our New Honda Amaze vs Maruti Dzire Instagram Poll Has Drawn Interesting Results

Both the sedans have gotten a generation upgrade recently, and are now loaded with many premium features and safety tech. So we decided to ask our Instagram followers which one would be their pick

With two new launches in the form of the third-generation Honda Amaze and the fourth-generation Maruti Dzire, the sub-4m sedan space has been a topic of discussion recently. With both the popular offerings in their segment having received a generation change, we decided to ask our Instagram audience to pick their choice in an Instagram Poll. Our followers gave us an interesting result:

What Did Our Audience Choose?

The poll had a simple question: “Which Sub-4m Sedan Will You Choose?”, offering both cars as options to choose between.

It was a very closely matched poll, as out of the total 6,404 respondents, 51 percent of people picked the new Maruti Dzire. That said, the 2024 Honda Amaze still managed to draw a fair share of 49 percent of the total votes in its favour.

2024 Honda Amaze vs New Maruti Dzire

While both are direct segment rivals, some differences are quite evident between the two. Although both get a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Dzire’s unit features three cylinders whereas the Amaze has four. Another big differentiator is that the Dzire can also be had with an optional CNG kit from the factory but the Amaze doesn’t get any such option.

Maruti offers the Dzire with a 82 PS/112 Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. It also comes with an optional CNG kit wherein it makes 70 PS and 102 Nm, although coupled with the MT only.

When their features are considered, both come neck and neck thanks to similarities like a big touchscreen (9-inch screen on the Dzire, while the Amaze has an 8-inch unit), wireless phone charger, and six airbags (as standard). That said, both have some exclusive features like the Dzire gets segment-first single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera, while Amaze is offered with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). We have already compared all their specifications and features in our story to help you choose the right sedan between the two.

Price

Model 2024 Honda Amaze 2024 Maruti Dzire Prices Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh

All prices are introductory ex-showroom pan-India

The Amaze, due to its more feature-loaded entry-level variant, has a relatively higher starting price at Rs 8 lakh. That said, it’s the Dzire’s top-spec variant that is more affordable when the top trims of both sedans are considered.

Which sedan between the Maruti Dzire and the 2024 Honda Amaze will you choose? Tell us in the comments.

