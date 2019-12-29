Most Searched Cars On CarDekho In 2019: Maruti Swift, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Seltos & More

Published On Dec 29, 2019 12:00 PM By Sonny

Let’s take a look at the top 10 cars that caught the eye of Indian buyers and were searched for the most on CarDekho in 2019

While 2019 was not a particularly great year for carmakers in terms of sales, it was a good year for car buyers as they had plenty of new options to choose from. As we approach the start of the new decade, here’s a list of the 10 cars you searched for the most right here on CarDekho:

10) Renault Kwid

Renault’s entry-level hatchback received a facelift in 2019 that featured no mechanical changes but significant aesthetic updates. It is still offered with the same 0.8-litre (54PS/72Nm) and 1.0-litre (68PS/91Nm) 3-cylinder petrol engine options. Both BS4 engines are mated to a 5-speed manual but the 1.0-litre petrol engine gets the choice of a 5-speed AMT as well. The Renault Kwid is currently priced from Rs 2.83 lakh to Rs 4.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is yet to get the updated BS6 powertrains. It rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Datsun redi-GO.

9) Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon has enjoyed a certain degree of popularity in the highly-competitive sub-4m SUV segment. It is currently available with two engine options - a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit (110PS/170Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel motor (110PS/260Nm). Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual with the option of a 6-speed AMT as well. Tata will be introducing a facelifted Nexon with BS6 powertrains in early 2020 along with the new Nexon EV. The Nexon’s price tag currently ranges from Rs 6.58 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It competes against the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

8) Hyundai Elite i20

The Hyundai Elite i20 premium hatchback is one of the brand’s best-selling models in India. However, it is starting to show its age and is due a generational update soon with new BS6 engines. For now, it is available with the usual BS4 engines - 1.2-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel. The petrol engine has an output of 83PS/115Nm and a choice between the 5-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the diesel engine is only available with a 6-speed manual and produces 90PS/220Nm. The Elite i20 is currently priced between Rs 5.53 lakh and Rs 9.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It competes against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza, Volkswagen Polo and the upcoming Tata Altroz.

7) Hyundai Venue

The Korean carmaker finally entered the sub-4m SUV segment in 2019 with the launch of its global product, the Hyundai Venue. It was the first Hyundai in India to feature the latest cascading grille design, Blue Link connected car technology and a turbocharged petrol engine. The Venue is offered with three engine options - 1.2-litre petrol(83PS/113Nm), 1.4-litre diesel (90PS/220Nm) and the new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (120PS/172Nm). The less powerful petrol unit is mated to a 5-speed manual while the other two engines get a 6-speed manual. Only the turbo-petrol gets an automatic option in the form of the 7-speed DCT. The Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while rivaling the Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza and the upcoming Kia QYI. Hyundai will be updating the petrol engines to meet BS6 emission norms while the diesel engine will be replaced by the new 1.5-litre unit from Kia Seltos.

6) Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The sub-compact SUV segment has been dominated by the Vitara Brezza over the last couple of years. The much-loved Brezza is about to go under a major change with a facelift and become a petrol-only offering in the BS6 era. For now, it is still offered with the 1.3-litre diesel engine producing 75PS/190Nm with choice of a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. The Vitara Brezza lost a chunk of its market share due to the arrival of new rivals Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue, but it is still the most popular model among them. Other rivals include the Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra TUV300 and the upcoming Kia QYI. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is priced between Rs 7.63 lakh and Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

5) Kia Seltos

Kia has finally entered the Indian market and has made quite a splash with its debut product, the Seltos SUV. The Korean carmaker is already the fourth biggest carmaker in the country as the Seltos claimed the top-spot in the compact SUV segment, dethroning its ageing sibling, the Hyundai Creta. Kia offers the Seltos with three BS6 engines - 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), 1.5-litre diesel unit (115PS/250Nm) and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit (140PS/242Nm). All engines are mated to a 6-speed manual and get their own automatic transmission option. The 1.5-litre petrol unit gets the CVT automatic, the diesel engine gets the 6-speed torque convertor automatic while the turbo-petrol engine gets a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Kia equips the Seltos with features like a smart air purifier, a heads-up display, 360-degree parking camera and connected car technology. It is currently available at its introductory pricing that starts at Rs 9.69 lakh and goes all the way upto Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

4) Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is one of the best-selling compact SUVs in India, only recently dethroned by the arrival of the Kia Seltos. A second-gen Creta will be arriving in early 2020 with new BS6 powertrains shared with the Seltos. The current-gen Creta is available with three BS4 engine options - a 1.4-litre diesel unit along with 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine is tuned to an output of 123PS/151Nm. The 1.4-litre diesel unit produces 90PS/220Nm and the 1.6-litre diesel motor produces 128PS/260Nm. All three engines are mated to a 6-speed manual but only the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines get the option of a 6-speed automatic as well. Hyundai has priced the current-gen Creta between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It competes against the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and the upcoming Volkswagen T-Cross.

3) Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra’s most important launch of 2019, the XUV300 is the brand’s second entrant in the sub-4m SUV segment. It is based on the Ssangyong Tivoli and is positioned as a relatively premium offering with features like steering modes, front parking sensors, 7 airbags, heated ORVMs, a tyre pressure monitoring system and disc brakes on all four wheels. The XUV300 is offered with two engine options - a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor (110PS/170Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel unit (115PS/300Nm). Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual but only the diesel gets an AMT variant. The petrol powertrains has already been updated to be BS6 compliant. The Mahindra XUV300 price tag ranges from Rs 8.30 lakh to Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and rivals the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza and the upcoming Kia QYI.

2) Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The year’s most searched for car on Google is the runner-up on CarDekho. The Baleno is the best-selling premium hatchback in India thanks to it being an attractively priced package that offers plenty of cabin space with a sufficiently sporty appearance. It gets two 1.2-litre BS6 petrol engines - the first is the same unit making 83PS/113Nm found in other Maruti models while the other is a newer DualJet engine with mild-hybrid technology that makes 90PS/113Nm. Both petrol engines are mated to a 5-speed manual but only the non-hybrid gets the option of a CVT automatic. The Baleno is also available with the BS4 1.3-litre diesel engine for now, producing 75PS/190Nm mated to a 5-speed manual as well BS4 1.0-litre turbo petrol producing 102PS and 150Nm. Prices for Maruti’s premium hatchback range from Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh(ex-showroom, Delhi). The Baleno contends against the likes of the Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza, Volkswagen Polo and the upcoming Tata Altroz too.

1) Maruti Suzuki Swift

Last year’s runner-up moved up into the top spot in 2019 as the most searched car on CarDekho - Maruti Suzuki Swift . The segment leading mid-size hatchback is currently available with a BS6 1.2-litre petrol engine and a BS4 1.3-litre diesel engine that will be discontinued by April 2020. The petrol unit has a performance rating of 83PS/115Nm and the diesel motor produces 75PS/190Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission with the option of a 5-speed AMT as well. Maruti is expected to add a CNG variant for the Swift once the diesel gets discontinued. It is currently priced from Rs 5.14 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh(ex-showroom, Delhi) and rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo, Ford Freestyle and the Renault Triber too.

