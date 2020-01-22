MG ZS EV To Be Launched Tomorrow

Published On Jan 22, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for MG ZS EV

It will be available at an introductory price to customers who have booked the SUV before January 17

It was first unveiled on December 5, 2019.

It comes with an electric motor (143PS/353Nm) and is powered by a 44.5kWh battery pack.

MG claims it will offer around 340km on a single charge.

It will be offered in two variants: Excite and Exclusive

Expected to be priced between Rs 23 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

MG Motor is on a roll as its first model, the Hector, has turned out to be a well-received SUV in India. Now, the British carmaker is all set to launch the ZS EV , its all-electric SUV, for the Indian market tomorrow. It was first unveiled in its India-spec avatar on December 5 last year.

The ZS EV is powered by an IP67-rated 44.5kWh battery pack and comes with an electric motor that puts out 143PS of max power and 353Nm of peak torque. MG’s all-electric SUV can be juiced up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes using a fast charger. As per MG’s internal testing data, the ZS EV is expected to offer around 340km on a single charge.

MG will be offering the ZS EV in two variants: Excite and Exclusive. In terms of features, the all-electric SUV will come with automatic projector headlamps, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, and tyre pressure monitoring system right from the base variant. However, some features are exclusive to the top-spec Exclusive variant such as a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier with PM 2.5 filter, and iSMART connected tech with an eSIM.

