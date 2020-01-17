MG ZS EV Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The Hyundai Kona Electric?

Published On Jan 17, 2020 08:58 AM By Dhruv.A for MG ZS EV

Can MG price its first EV well enough to convert the petrolheads?

MG Motor will launch its second product, the ZS EV in India on January 27. MG’s first EV for India will take on the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric. Select MG Motor dealerships started accepting bookings on December 21 last year and will now stop pre-launch bookings by January 17. Those who manage to book in time will get their EV at an introductory price.

It will initially be sold in just five cities: Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. If you have already booked one or are still on the fence on whether to pick one or not, here are the expected prices for your convenience.

The MG ZS EV will get a 143PS electric motor with 350Nm of torque. This motor can propel it from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds while on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 140kmph.

It has a 44.5kWh battery pack that delivers 340km of range per charge. MG will be offering a 7.4kW charger for home usage that takes around 6 to 8 hours for a full charge. Though, a 50kW fast charger found at MG dealerships can juice it up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes. Now, time to look at the expected prices:

MG ZS EV Variants Prices Excite Rs 22.99 lakh Exclusive Rs 23.99 lakh

Disclaimer: These prices are estimates and may vary from the official ones.

Even the base variant of the ZS EV will be quite well-loaded with features like automatic projector headlamps, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, cruise control, and tyre pressure monitoring system. However, it will be the top Exclusive variant that gets the higher feel-good equipment like panoramic sunroof, air purifier with PM 2.5 filter, and iSMART connected tech with an eSIM.

Now, let’s look at some of the electric cars that can serve as an alternative to the ZS EV:

Tata Nexon EV Hyundai Kona Electric Price Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh Rs 23.72 lakh to Rs 23.91 lakh

- Hurry Up! Bookings For MG’s First Electric SUV Are Set To Close Soon

Read More on : Hyundai Kona Automatic