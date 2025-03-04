MG Windsor EV Vs Tata Punch EV: Real World Range Comparison

While Tata Punch EV offers a better claimed range, both EV provide a similar range when tested under real-world conditions

We recently tested the Windsor EV, the third all-electric offering by MG in India after the ZS EV and Comet EV. The crossover EV comes with a single 38-kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of over 330 km. One of its close rivals in terms of pricing, the Tata Punch EV’s long-range version offers a better claimed range. So, we decided to compare the real-world range that the two EVs offer and see how they stack up to each other.

Powertrain

MG Windsor EV Tata Punch EV Battery Pack 38 kWh 35 kWh Power 136 PS 122 PS Torque 200 Nm 190 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 332 km 365 km Tested Range 260.2 km 258.6 km

The Tata Punch EV offers a higher claimed range of 365 km compared to the 332 km offered by the Windsor EV. However, when tested in the real world, both EVs delivered almost the same driving range of nearly 260 km. In terms of motor output, the MG Windsor EV makes 14 PS and 10 Nm more than the Tata Punch EV.

Disclaimer: The real-world driving range may vary depending on driving conditions, battery health, and weather conditions.

What Do They Offer?

The MG Windsor EV comes with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver display, cruise control, auto-AC, a wireless phone charger, panoramic glass, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. WIndsor EV also offers one of the best rear seat recline angles.

The safety suite includes 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rain sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and hill hold assist.

Tata Punch EV boasts a dual 10.25-inch screen system (touchscreen and digital driver display), wireless phone charger, sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, ventilated front seats, and powered ORVMs.

Passenger safety is ensured by 6-airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rain sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and hill hold assist.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta Receives Model Year Updates, Panoramic Sunroof Now Affordable By Rs 1.5 Lakh

Final Takeaway

The MG Windsor EV offers a similarly loaded feature list as the Tata Punch EV, however, the former has a bigger touchscreen and has more comfortable rear seats. While the range difference between the two is marginal, the crossover EV does offer more power and torque figures at a more affordable price. In terms of safety, they both pack the same set of features; however, the Punch EV has received a 5-star rating from the BNCAP, while the Windsor EV is yet to be tested.

Also Read: MY2025 Skoda Slavia And Skoda Kushaq Launched; Prices Now Start From Rs 10.34 Lakh And Rs 10.99 Lakh, Respectively

Price Range

MG Windsor features a single battery pack across all its variants. The Tata Punch EV gets two battery packs; the price of the larger one is as follows:

MG Windsor EV Tata Punch EV LR Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (with battery pack) Rs 12.84 lakh to Rs 14.44 lakh

MG Windsor is also available with a battery as a service (BaaS), which makes the EV more affordable but requires a payment of Rs 2 per km.

*All prices are ex-showroom

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.