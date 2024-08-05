Published On Aug 05, 2024 08:33 AM By Shreyash for MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV will be the third EV from the automaker in India after ZS EV and Comet EV

The MG Windsor EV, an electric crossover from MG, is set to hit the Indian market this festive season. The Windsor EV is basically a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV, which is already on sale in international markets. Let’s see how this electric crossover looks in 10 pictures.

Front

The Windsor EV features a crossover body style that features a smooth-flowing design. Up front, it has a LED DRLs connected by a single strip, and all-LED headlights mounted on the bumper. Additionally, it includes an air dam with chrome embellishments, likely for improved cooling of the motor and battery, along with a silver skid plate on the lower part of the bumper.

A radar module can also be seen on the front bumper indicating that the Cloud EV also gets advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

Side

The charging port is located on the front left fender of the Windsor EV. Design highlights on the side include flush door handles and aerodynamically designed 18-inch alloy wheels.

Rear

At the rear, the Windsor EV has a clean look. It gets a raked glass panel and connected LED tail lights.

Interior

The electric crossover gets an all-black dashboard with bronze and wooden inserts all around the cabin. The steering wheel is a 2-spoke flat-bottom unit which comes wrapped in leatherette. The seats also come upholstered in black leatherette.

The international-spec Cloud EV comes equipped with features like a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, wireless phone charger, and powered tailgate. It also comes with 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way adjustable co-driver’s seat, and multi-ambient lighting.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 4 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

The Windsor EV (Cloud EV) offers a boot space of up to 1,707 litres when both third and second row seats are folded.

Powertrain Details

In the international market, the Cloud EV comes with a single battery pack option. The detailed specifications are detailed in the table below:

Battery Pack 50.6 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 Drive Type Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm Claimed Range (CLTC) 460 km

CLTC - China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle

Charging Details

The Cloud EV supports two charging options:

Charger Time AC Charger (20-100%) 7 hours DC Fast Charger (30-100%) 30 minutes

Disclaimer: The battery pack, range, and charging details mentioned may vary for the India-spec model.

Expected Price & Rivals

The MG Windsor EV is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to go on sale in India in August 2024. MG’s electric crossover will be a premium alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400, while being an affordable alternative to MG ZS EV.

