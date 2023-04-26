Modified On Apr 26, 2023 12:02 PM By Ansh for MG Comet EV

The ultra-compact EV has been launched in a single feature-loaded variant

The ultra-compact two-door MG Comet EV is one of the most affordable electric offerings in the country. While it has no direct rivals, its pricing puts it against the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3 as an entry-level EV option.

Let’s see where the Comet stands when it’s compared to the electric models from Tata and Citroen:

Dimensions

Dimensions MG Comet EV Tata Tiago EV Citroen eC3 Length 2,974mm 3,769mm 3,981mm Width 1,505mm 1,677mm 1,733mm Height 1,640mm 1,536mm 1,604mm Wheelbase 2010 2450 2540 Boot Space 240 litres 315 litres

The Comet EV is the smallest car in this comparison with its length not exceeding 3,000mm, but it’s also the tallest model in this test. The Citroen eC3 is the largest model here in almost all dimensions, and it is considerably bigger than the Tiago EV, which is the second largest model here overall.

Battery Pack & Range

Specifications MG Comet EV Tata Tiago EV Citroen eC3 Battery 17.3kWh 19.2kWh 24kWh 29.2kWh Power 42PS 61PS 75PS 57PS Torque 110Nm 110Nm 114Nm 142Nm Range 230km 250km 315km 320km

Here as well, the biggest battery pack and the highest claimed range belong to the Citroen eC3, but its power output is lower than that of the Tiago EV’s smaller battery pack version. The eC3 competes directly with the bigger battery pack variants of the Tata Tiago EV.

On the other hand, the Comet EV, which gets the smallest battery pack among the three, competes with the smaller battery pack variants of Tata’s electric hatchback.

The Tata Tiago EV is the only model in this comparison that offers two different battery pack options.

Features & Safety

Common Features MG Comet EV Tata Tiago EV Citroen eC3 Steering-mounted audio controls

Dual-front airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

Rear parking camera Dual-integrated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver’s display

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Manual AC

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Manual AC

Height-adjustable driver seat

While the MG Comet EV comes with a bigger infotainment display compared to the others, the Tiago EV offers features like automatic climate control and cruise control. Both the Comet EV and eC3 get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but this feature is wired in the case of the Tiago EV.

When it comes to safety, all three models offer dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. However, the Comet EV and Tiago EV offer a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as well.

Price

MG Comet EV Tata Tiago EV Citroen eC3 Rs 7.98 lakh onwards Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.76 lakh

All prices are introductory ex-showroom

Given the starting price of the MG Comet EV, the ultra-compact EV has become the most affordable electric offering in the country. It is priced just below the Tata Tiago EV and can also serve as an affordable alternative to the Citroen eC3.

