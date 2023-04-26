English | हिंदी

Here Is How The MG Comet EV Fares Against Its Rivals: Specifications Compared

Modified On Apr 26, 2023 12:02 PM By Ansh for MG Comet EV

The ultra-compact EV has been launched in a single feature-loaded variant

The ultra-compact two-door MG Comet EV is one of the most affordable electric offerings in the country. While it has no direct rivals, its pricing puts it against the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3 as an entry-level EV option. 

MG Comet EV

Let’s see where the Comet stands when it’s compared to the electric models from Tata and Citroen:

Dimensions

MG Comet EV Side
Citroen eC3 Side

Dimensions

MG Comet EV

Tata Tiago EV

Citroen eC3

Length

2,974mm

3,769mm

3,981mm

Width

1,505mm

1,677mm

1,733mm

Height

1,640mm

1,536mm

1,604mm

Wheelbase

2010

2450

2540

Boot Space

240 litres

315 litres

The Comet EV is the smallest car in this comparison with its length not exceeding 3,000mm, but it’s also the tallest model in this test. The Citroen eC3 is the largest model here in almost all dimensions, and it is considerably bigger than the Tiago EV, which is the second largest model here overall. 

Battery Pack & Range

MG Comet EV Charging Port

Specifications

MG Comet EV

Tata Tiago EV

Citroen eC3

Battery

17.3kWh

19.2kWh

24kWh

29.2kWh

Power

42PS

61PS

75PS

57PS

Torque

110Nm

110Nm

114Nm

142Nm

Range

230km

250km

315km

320km

Here as well, the biggest battery pack and the highest claimed range belong to the Citroen eC3, but its power output is lower than that of the Tiago EV’s smaller battery pack version. The eC3 competes directly with the bigger battery pack variants of the Tata Tiago EV.

Also Read: MG Launches The Comet EV At Rs 7.98 Lakh; More Affordable Than The Tata Tiago EV

On the other hand, the Comet EV, which gets the smallest battery pack among the three, competes with the smaller battery pack variants of Tata’s electric hatchback.

Tata Tiago EV Battery Pack

The Tata Tiago EV is the only model in this comparison that offers two different battery pack options.

Features & Safety

MG Comet EV Cabin

Common Features

MG Comet EV

Tata Tiago EV

Citroen eC3

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Dual-front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Rear parking camera

  • Dual-integrated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver’s display

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Manual AC

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Manual AC

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

While the MG Comet EV comes with a bigger infotainment display compared to the others, the Tiago EV offers features like automatic climate control and cruise control. Both the Comet EV and eC3 get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but this feature is wired in the case of the Tiago EV.

Also Read: MG Comet EV’s Colour Palette Detailed In Images

When it comes to safety, all three models offer dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. However, the Comet EV and Tiago EV offer a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as well.

Price

MG Comet EV Rear
Tata Tiago EV Rear

MG Comet EV 

Tata Tiago EV

Citroen eC3

Rs 7.98 lakh onwards

Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.76 lakh

All prices are introductory ex-showroom

Given the starting price of the MG Comet EV, the ultra-compact EV has become the most affordable electric offering in the country. It is priced just below the Tata Tiago EV and can also serve as an affordable alternative to the Citroen eC3.

Read More on : MG Comet EV Automatic

