MG Motor India, Devnandan Gases Achieve Over 15 Percent Growth In Oxygen Production

Published On Apr 30, 2021 03:09 PM By Rohit

The spike in COVID-19 cases, coupled with the shortage of medical infrastructure, has propelled carmakers to step up and offer support

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has put severe pressure on our medical infrastructure. As help pours in from different quarters, carmakers are also stepping up. On April 21, MG Motor tied up with Gujarat-based Devnandan Gases to increase the production of medical oxygen. The carmaker has now revealed that the partnership has achieved over 15 percent increase in oxygen production within just a week.

This growth was possible due to the following reasons:

Average daily production of oxygen increased from 6,056 to 6,979m3 (923m3 - 15.2 percent increase in production volume).

923m3 increased production accounts to additional 132 oxygen cylinders of 7m3 capacity.

Average hourly production increased from 36 to 41 cylinders (5 additional cylinders per hour).

To help the cause further, MG has announced it will address specific areas of the manufacturing process, such as infrastructure expansion and elimination of major losses. According to MG, this will help increase the production capacity by 25 percent in the next two weeks. The aim is to ramp it up to 50 percent in the near future.

MG is not the only carmaker that is chipping in to help the country meet its oxygen needs. Maruti recently announced it will be shutting down its plant temporarily between May 1 and 9 to divert its oxygen supply and assist COVID-19 patients.