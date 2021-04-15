You Can Now Control The Temperature Of Your MG Hector With An Apple Watch

Published On Apr 15, 2021 12:15 PM By Tarun for MG Hector

The SUV comes with over 60 connected car features and more than 35 Hinglish commands

MG Hector gets remote climate control via Apple Watch.

You can now use the watch to on/off the AC and set a temperature.

It is offered with other remote features such as engine start/stop and door lock/unlock.

Also features powered and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment, and a 360-degree camera.

Priced from Rs 13.17 lakh to Rs 18.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG has added a new connectivity feature to the Hector that can be controlled via your Apple Watch. So you can now remotely operate climate control, i.e, on/off or decrease/increase the temperature using your iOS smart watch.

MG Hector’s iSmart connectivity feature allows users to remotely control operations such as engine start/stop, climate control, and lock/unlock doors via iOS as well as Android. It comes with over 60 connected, including geofencing, location tracking, and battery status. You also get over 35 Hinglish commands with the MG Hector.

As part of an update earlier this year, the SUV received cosmetic revisions as well as some new features. It gets automatic climate control, powered and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital display, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, ESP, and traction control.

It is available with three engine options: 143PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 143PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid technology, and 170PS 2.0-litre diesel. While a 6-speed manual gearbox remains standard for all the powertrains, the turbo-petrol unit additionally gets the option of a DCT (Dual Clutch Automatic) or CVT.

The Hector is priced from Rs 13.17 lakh to Rs 18.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier, and Jeep Compass.

